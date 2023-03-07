Apple Just Dropped the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus In the Boldest Shade Yet

Just as we all crave a bit of warmer weather, Apple (AAPL) is dropping the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in a fresh coat of paint. What color exactly? Well, this time around it’s a poppy, vibrant yellow.

Much like the purple iPhone 12 and green iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max of years past, Apple is delivering a new color option for the iPhone 14.This time around, there is no new color option for the Pros—the yellow is just for the 14 and 14 Plus.

Unlike a Tesla (TSLA) , though, this technology giant isn’t charging more for the new color. Any color--blue, purple, midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT) red, or yellow--of the iPhone 14 starts at $799, with the 14 Plus starting at $899. For folks who don’t need to get a whole new iPhone but want a splash of color, you can opt for the new silicone cases that Apple also just dropped.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Now in Yellow

While we haven't yet seen the yellow 14 or 14 Plus in person, it does appear to be a bright shade ( and references to the yellow brick road and a yellow submarine come to mind). As expected, this new shade wraps all around the iPhone 14’s aluminum edges and the glass back. For history buffs, the last time a true yellow iPhone was in the lineup was back with the iPhone 11.

Out of the box, the iPhone 14 will sport a new yellow wallpaper. Aside from that, the yellow iPhone will be identical to the other five colors.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still represent some of the best smartphones on the market today, while also playing the role of the entry-level to Apple’s flagship line. With 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Liquid Retina displays respectively, they’re easy to use in really any lighting condition and taking in content is enjoyable. Whether for endlessly scrolling on TikTok, using the keyboard to type out an important email, or just breezing through apps, the OLED Retina panel looks sharp.

While the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max got upgraded to a Dynamic Island--which, from our testing, we believe levels up the experience--14 and 14 Plus opt for the classic Face ID notch. It will still let you unlock and authenticate with just your face, but it also boasts a 12-megapixel camera that is great for selfies and FaceTime calls. And yes, it works just fine for TikTok dances.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus still run the latest version of iOS 16 swimmingly from the A15 Bionic chip inside. It’s equipped with a 6-Core CPU, 5-Core GPU, and a 16-Core Neural Engine, which is still speedy for mundane and more intense tasks. It also lends a hand to the main cameras on the back—a 12-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens—to get a great shot most of the time. You can also capture Portrait mode shots as well as use a bevy of options to shoot video, like up to 4K and an action mode that stabilizes shots.

Battery life is robust on both of these, with the iPhone 14 Plus clocking in as the longest battery life of any iPhone that we’ve tested. Just like the 14 Pro Max, it boasts a larger battery inside but it doesn’t need to work overtime with a brighter, always-on display or more power-intensive processor. This adds up to lasting a lot longer and stretching well over a day.

Additionally, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow, as well as the other shades, still features Car Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. You can see our full guide and thoughts on the latter here.

So if you’ve been waiting to get an iPhone 14 or 14 Plus, this yellow shade might do the trick for you. We’ll also mention that it matches perfectly with the new Volt Yellow shade of the Beats Fit Pro.

New Silicone Case Colors

If you already have an iPhone 14 of some sort, don’t fret. Alongside the new color option for the phone, Apple is rolling out four new Silicone Cases for the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Still at $49, the cases now come in Iris, Sky, Olive, and Canary Yellow.

If you’re sold on the iPhone 14 or 14 Plus in Yellow, they’ll be available to order from AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Apple on March 10, with an official launch date of March 15. Of course, at $799 and $899 starting, you’ll want to get some cash for your current smartphone. It puts money back in your pocket but also makes that new phone more affordable.

How to Trade In an iPhone for Cash or Credit

You can trade in really any model iPhone, or smartphone by any brand, for cash in the form of a digital payment or a check at Decluttr. To get the process started head over here to tell them what kind of device you’re trading in and the condition. It will then deliver you an offer and a prepaid label to send your device in, Decluttr checks it once it receives the device and will offer a confirmed trade-in value. You can also use a service like Gazelle, but this is the route to get cash.

If you’re alright with credit, a carrier or Apple directly is the way to go. Over at Verizon, the carrier is still offering up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14, meaning you can get the 14, 14 Plus, or 14 Pro for free with an eligible device trade-in on a 5G unlimited plan. If you’re opening a new line, you get the iPhone 14 Plus for just $10 a month with no trade-in—just remember you’re in an equipment plan for 36 months.

AT&T is still offering its original Sept. 2023 launch offer of an iPhone 14 for free with eligible device trade-in for new or existing customers. Since the trade-in maxes out at $800 you can also get an iPhone 14 Plus for as low as $2.78 a month, the 14 Pro for $5.56 a month, or the 14 Pro Max for $8.34 a month.

Similarly, T-Mobile will offer up to $1,000 off with a trade-in for an eligible smartphone and when you’re on a Magenta Max plan.

What’s the best route in our opinion? We’d go with the cash trade-in as it gives you a bit more flexibility. It is also an easy, simple way to clear out some tech or gadgets you may have laying around, and earn some cash.

