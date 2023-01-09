Apple's iPad Mini Is $100 Off On Amazon

New Year, new iPad? While it’s likely not the most common New Year, New You spinoff, Amazon’s latest deal does in fact make it a reality.

Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report ultra-portable and most compact iPad, the iPad Mini, is $100 off in every color on Amazon. That means you can get the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage in Starlight, Space Gray, pink, or purple for just $399.99. Those looking for more storage can also save on the 256GB model in a few shades.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Just because the iPad Mini is smaller than the other iPads in the line, that doesn’t mean it isn’t powerful. The most-recent iPad Mini is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic processor which lets really any task fly on this tablet.

From e-reading to browsing the web with gaming, video calls, and even multitasking in between the iPad Mini is no slouch. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display supports the wide color gamut and is easy on the users eyes thanks to True Tone. It’s also a great size for web browsing, reading, and even note taking.

This is one of the iPads in the line that supports the second-generation Apple Pencil. It attaches to the right hand side when held in portrait via magnets and it wirelessly charges in this position. You can quickly take it off and start writing, marking up a document, creating art, or even just using it to navigate the iPadOS interface.

For selfies or video calls through FaceTime, Google Meet, Zoom, or Webex you can use the front-facing lens. It’s an ultra-wide 12-megapixel camera with support for CenterStage, a software function that will automatically keep the speaker in frame and you can also turn on Portrait mode. The main camera on the back of the iPad Mini is a 12-megapixel wide lens.

The iPad Mini also features stereo speakers which are best positioned for playback while in landscape mode, a Touch ID button for easy unlocking in the power button, a USB-C port for charging, and up to 10-hours of battery life.

At $100 off, the iPad Mini is back at its lowest price ever on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report and you’re not limited on color choices. It’s $399 in the Wi-F, 64GB variant in purple, pink, Starlight, and Space Gray. If you need more storage, the 256GB, Wi-Fi is available at $100 off for $549.99 in pink, purple, or Starlight.

In terms of accessories, you can save 6% on the second-generation Apple Pencil. It’s down to $121.29, from $129, and is eligible for free Prime shipping. The iPad Mini Smart Cover in Cyprus Green is just $33 and in Pink Sand it’s down to $36.30. Both offer savings from the $39 MSRP.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.