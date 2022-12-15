The iPad Air Is $100 Off at Amazon

Apple's iPad Air is really like the Pro model for everyone. It's a modern build that comes in a range of fun colors, features a 10.9-inch display, and is powered by the state-of-the-art M1 chip. In fact, it's our upgrade and power iPad pick.

Now, just a few days before Hanukkah and Christmas, the Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPad Air is seeing a sharp $100 discount on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report. You can get the Wi-Fi 64GB iPad Air in Space Gray or Pink for just $499.99. And yes, that price is the lowest we've tracked.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Who is the iPad Air best for? Well, it's for someone who wants a close to 11-inch iPad that has a runway of processing power to handle really any task. With iPadOS 16 out of the box, it features the fancy new Stage Manager multitasking mode or classic split-screen layout for using multiple apps at once.

You can split a word processing document with a PDF, Slack with a Safari window, or even a game with a FaceTime running on top. All of it will fly on the iPad Air and it also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil. It actually magnetically attaches to the side and will wirelessly recharge.

The front-facing 12-megapixel camera is set in an ultra-wide fashion and offers CenterStage to always keep you in the frame on a video call. It works for FaceTimes as well as Zoom and Webex.

While this is a closer to bezel-less display on the front--since the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display takes up most of the space--there is no Face ID here for easy unlocking. Rather, Touch ID is built into the power button for authenticating and unlocking. That display features True Tone, supports the P3 wide color standard, and has an antireflective coating.

The entry-level model, which is discounted to $499.99, comes with 64GB of storage. Though you can also save the 64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular model which is down to $649 from $749 in Blue or Purple. In Pink, it's even cheaper at $618.

As mentioned above, the iPad Air is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil ($89, originally $129 at Amazon) and also works with the Magic Keyboard ($209.99, originally $299.99 at Amazon) for a more laptop-like experience. The latter is complete with a keyboard and trackpad.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.