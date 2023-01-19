Apple's HomePod Mini to Get an Exciting New Feature

Apple’s HomePod line is now a clan of two much like The Mandalorian and Grogu, but not all the spectacle and hurrah is saved just for the latest edition. Alongside the new $299 HomePod, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report is delivering a new set of features to HomePod Mini.

Yes, the $99 miniature smart speaker that launched in 2020 is getting a brand new feature and you won’t have to wait long. Via a forthcoming software update, likely HomePod OS 16.3, which will be free to download, a set of sensors inside the HomePod Mini will be activated.

Specifically, it’s a temperature and humidity sensor that adds some new bonafide smart home chops to the smart speaker. Let’s unpack this new feature and how it rounds out the HomePod Mini, plus where you can score one at a discounted price.

The HomePod Mini Can Give Temperature And Humidity Readings

This software update will be arriving to all HomePod Mini speakers, so regardless of color or when you purchased it, you’re getting this new functionality free of charge. Essentially, you’ll be able to see a temperature reading along with a humidity level for where the HomePod Mini is located.

You’ll be able to ask Siri with your voice when near the HomePod Mini to know the temperature or can view it within the “Home” app on your iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, or macOS device. The voice command is likely “Hey Siri, what’s the weather in here” or swapping ”here” for the specific room location.

What’s the advantage of this new functionality? Well, it levels the HomePod Mini with other smart speakers like the latest Echo Dot ($34.99, originally $49.99 at Amazon) which features a temperature sensor. It can also let you supercharge your smart home by creating a routine around a certain temperature or humidity level. For instance, if temp drops above or below a number you can have the connected smart thermostat engaged. Same for a humidity level potentially turning on a dehumidifier.

It also adds to the smart home feature list of the HomePod Mini. The smart speaker already acts as a smart home hub for the Apple Home ecosystem and lets you connect smart home devices that support Matter or Thread. To get technical, it acts as a border router to get those smart home gadgets online. Including forthcoming smart lights from Nanoleaf and various sensors from Eve.

Furthermore, for those who have invested in the HomePod Mini this is an instance of the value continuing to grow with new functionality arriving in the form of a free software update. Apple says that the forthcoming software update is coming soon and from the looks of current betas it should be in the next major update. That will hopefully drop in the next week or so.

When it comes time to update, you’ll open the Home app on your respective Apple device and long press on the HomePod Mini. From there tap accessory details and scroll down to see the update. Alternatively, the Home app will likely take care of the update in the background or prompt you with a notification to complete it.

If you’re interested in a HomePod Mini thanks to this added functionality or have been waiting for a sale, B&H Photo Video is the place to look. Currently, you can save on the HomePod Mini in Orange, White, or Space Gray. All three models are discounted to $94.95 from $99, while Yellow and Blue are still at the full $99 price.

The larger HomePod goes for $299 and produces much larger, louder sound. It also boasts the smart home functionality, including the temperature and humidity sensor, along with all the functionality of a Siri smart speaker. It’s up for preorder now in White or Midnight with shipments beginning on Feb. 3.

