Apple Fitness+ kicks off 2024 with Rihanna-inspired workout classes and new meditations

When you think of New Year’s resolutions, there is a good chance that increasing physical activity, maybe signing up for a gym, or opting for a smartwatch that can track a workout instantly comes to mind. Conveniently, Apple tends to roll out new features, functionality, and class types to its fitness service—
With 2024 officially in swing, Apple’s doing just that with several new features and a quartet of music spotlights that begin to roll out on January 8th, 2024. Of course, the key to unlocking many of these is a
Let’s walk through the latest programs, a new Meditation type, a robust expansion for Time to Walk, and how Fitness+ is celebrating the biggest football game of the year.
An Artist Spotlight Series celebrating the Super Bowl
Kicking off the latest news with
10 workouts themed to Rihanna will drop first on January 8th, followed by Britney Spears classes on January 15th, U2 on January 22nd, and wrapping with Usher Artist Spotlight workouts on February 5th. This is the first time that any tracks by Rihanna have been approved for use by a workout service. It makes sense; she was the first Apple Music Halftime Show performer in 2023.
True to previous Fitness+ Artist Spotlight workouts, you can expect theming to the nines, paying homage to the artists. For instance, with Rihanna, you can expect a themed logo to light up on the brick wall of the Fitness+ studio. Of course, you can rock
Meditation expands with a “Sound” theme
New in the realm of Meditations offered on
The Fitness+ team recorded tracks using xylophones, sound bowls, and cymbals to create tracks that can help you focus, have a soothing effect, and ultimately help you take a break from the fast pace of life. These meditation types will be available in five-, ten-, and twenty-minute runtimes, with seven classes launching on January 8th and more rolling out weekly.
Unlike a Sleep, Calm, or Resilience-themed Meditation offering from
Much like saving your favorite tracks from one of the 12 workout-type classes, you can also save the tracks from these Sound meditations for playback via Apple Music.
Time to Walk expands beyond the Fitness app
Time to Walk is an audio-focused experience that differs from on-screen meditations and workout classes offered by Fitness+ and other services. It’s one of the most unique aspects of Apple's workout offerings and invites you to hear stories from actors or actresses, activities, and other personalities as you take a stroll.
Depending on where you’re streaming the workout from, you can view photos paired with the conversation in real-time on your iPhone or Apple Watch. Past episodes have featured Jamie Lee Curtis, Prince William, Jason Segel, and Anderson Cooper, among others.
New episodes of
Beyond tracking your activity when streaming from the Fitness app on iPhone or workout app on the Apple Watch, Time to Walk episodes will live in the Podcasts app. That means you can listen to them at your leisure while working, traveling, or playing back on HomePod. Fitness+ subscribers will find 50 of them at launch, and those who aren’t subscribed can enjoy ten episodes for free.
A workout program for golfers
While Fitness+ isn’t adding an entirely new workout type this year—Kickboxing was the last addition in 2023—a new program that's geared toward golfers lands on January 8th. Fitness+ trainer Kyle Ardill works with legendary pro golfer Rose Zhang for a series of classes themed around improving your performance on the green.
These classes are all designed to help improve balance, strength, and overall mobility for golfers. Rose participates in the classes in the studio and shares some of her personal tips. This program, a.k.a. a collection of classes, will be themed in the strength, core, and yoga workout types. Like any Fitness+ workout or program, it's designed for golfers at any level as well.
Apple Fitness+: What you need to know
While a bunch of new classes will drop in a few short days on January 8th, 2024, there is no price increase for
If you’re new to Fitness+ you can score one month for free, and while an Apple Watch provides deeper metrics like heart rate and other statistics live, you only need an iPhone to use the service. In fact, if you pick up a new
Apple’s also partnered with Anytime Fitness—a health club with locations that are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year—to include Fitness+ for free with that gym and health club membership. This way, coaches at Anytime Fitness can help design a plan consisting of Fitness+ classes for you to take when not at the gym. It’s a unique pairing of a digital workout with a physical gym and in-person classes.
