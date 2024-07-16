Apple's Prime Day deals are live, and shoppers can save up to $154 on bestsellers

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Apple fans rejoice! Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full swing, and the massive 48-hour sale is all about being a quick and nimble shopper. Although many are happy to pay full price for their beloved Apple products, this is a rare chance to get premium gear at a discounted price. Apple has a number of Prime Day deals that you'll want to grab before everyone else beats you to the punch.

Apple products rarely go on sale, so the chance to get some of the best digital totems at their lowest prices ever cannot be missed. Apple Watches, iPads, AirPods, and even computer accessories are all available at big discounts for Prime Day — but they go quickly. You just need a Prime membership to take advantage of these deals. It's only $15 a month and includes other benefits like free shipping and access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

One of the biggest Apple discounts available this Prime Day is the Apple AirPods Max, which is a whopping $154 off the regular price. Getting this model for less than $200 is usually a pipe dream, but Prime Day makes dreams come true. iPad and iPad mini models are also over $100 off during the parade of deals, so those are worth a look as well.

We've compiled a short list of the best Apple Prime Day deals to help you narrow down your search. But don't take too long, as Apple fans are notoriously loyal to the brand and likely won't let a sale like this go unraided.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, $169 (was $249) at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max, $395 (was $549) at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation, $170 (was $249) at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, $280 (was $399) at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation, $380 (was $499) at Amazon

Apple iPad 10th Generation, $300 (was $349) at Amazon