Apple's Prime Day deals are live, and shoppers can save up to $154 on bestsellers
image caption
PARAGUAY - In this photo illustration, a person types near the Amazon Prime Day logo displayed on the screen of a tablet.

Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Apple fans rejoice! Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full swing, and the massive 48-hour sale is all about being a quick and nimble shopper. Although many are happy to pay full price for their beloved Apple products, this is a rare chance to get premium gear at a discounted price. Apple has a number of Prime Day deals that you'll want to grab before everyone else beats you to the punch.

Apple products rarely go on sale, so the chance to get some of the best digital totems at their lowest prices ever cannot be missed. Apple Watches, iPads, AirPods, and even computer accessories are all available at big discounts for Prime Day — but they go quickly. You just need a Prime membership to take advantage of these deals. It's only $15 a month and includes other benefits like free shipping and access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

One of the biggest Apple discounts available this Prime Day is the Apple AirPods Max, which is a whopping $154 off the regular price. Getting this model for less than $200 is usually a pipe dream, but Prime Day makes dreams come true. iPad and iPad mini models are also over $100 off during the parade of deals, so those are worth a look as well.

We've compiled a short list of the best Apple Prime Day deals to help you narrow down your search. But don't take too long, as Apple fans are notoriously loyal to the brand and likely won't let a sale like this go unraided. 

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, $169 (was $249) at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Apple AirPods Max, $395 (was $549) at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Max is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation, $170 (was $249) at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Apple Watch Series 9, $280 (was $399) at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation, $380 (was $499) at Amazon

The Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Apple iPad 10th Generation, $300 (was $349) at Amazon

The Apple iPad 10th Generation is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Apple Magic Mouse, $80 (was $99) at Amazon

The Apple Magic Mouse is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

