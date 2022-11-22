The Best Apple Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

Apple’s been on a roll with revealing and launching new devices throughout 2022 and now as we approach the holiday season, these are all ripe for sharp discounts.

Including the lowest prices we’ve tracked on all sorts of AirPods, the M1 MacBook Air, and iPads. So if you’re on the hunt for an Apple gadget or have been waiting for the price to be right, don’t wait any longer.

We’re just a few days away from Black Friday and ahead are outlining the best deals on Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report devices.

Best AirPods Black Friday Deals

Leading the pack here is the lowest price ever for second-generation AirPods Pro. For $199.99, from $249, you’re getting a class-leading experience in every way. With noise cancellation that can block out nearly all sounds, an adaptive transparency mode that keeps your ear health in mind, and convenience features with all other Apple devices.

At just $139.99, third-generation AirPods are excellent for folks who don’t want a tight seal in the ear or who don’t desire dedicated listening modes. These compact earbuds have a shorter stem, are water resistant, support “Hey Siri” functionality, and can playback music in Spatial Audio.

Don’t want to spend a ton? Well AirPods second-generation for just $79.99 is the lowest price we’ve tracked, but is also one of the best deals going into Black Friday. You get the iconic design with longer stems that really started the AirPods craze, excellent audio, and fast pairing with all your Apple devices.

With a chic, premium design that comes in multiple colors and a custom engineered hardware, AirPods Max offer one of the best listening experiences ever from a pair of over-ear headphones. You also get two listening modes that can go head-to-head with other leaders: active noise cancelation and transparency.

Best MacBook Black Friday Deals

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air sets the bar super high for performance and it’s down to the lowest price ever at just $799 flat. You can use the device for days with extended battery life and it can handle nearly any task without getting hot or kicking on a fan. The latter makes sense since it doesn’t have one.

The M2 MacBook Air is even speedier over the M1, but the story here is all about the refreshed, modern design. It comes in four shades with two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe port for easy charging. It also packs in a larger 13.6-inch display with an upgraded 1080pHD FaceTime camera.

Need a truly portable powerhouse? Look no further than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a buttery smooth 16.1-inch Liquid Retina display and an M1 Pro chip. This 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU setup can power through nearly any task imaginable.

Best Apple Watch Deals

Getting your first Apple Watch? Look no further than the second-gen Apple Watch SE, which we called the best value of any smartwatch. It runs watchOS 9 smoothly, can track nearly any workout, offers heart rate tracking, and can detect if you’ve fallen or have been in a car crash. It comes in two sizes—40mm or 44mm— and three color options.

Want an always-on display or all the health features possible? Take a look at the Apple Watch Series 8 which is down to $349 starting. It features an Always-On 41mm or 45mm display that goes right to the edges. Plus it can take an ECG, measure blood oxygen, take a skin temperature reading, and measure heart rate. It also supports fast charging.

Want an Apple Watch built for anything? One with a bigger display? Or one that will last a LONG time? Well, if you answered yes, you need to go with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s also down to the lowest price ever at just $739, a full 8% off the $799 price tag. It can last for days, offers a bigger, tougher and flat 49mm display that can get super bright, and features a dedicated Action button. Oh, and it’s also a dive computer on your wrist. Read our full review on SI Swim.

Best iPad Deals

Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch 9th Gen iPad has returned to its previous lowest price ever at just $269.99. Sure, it has a home button and some sizable bezels but with the A13 Bionic inside it can handle most iPad tasks--including work or play--with ease.

The latest iPad Mini is downright adorable especially in purple or pink. It’s ultra portable with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display housed in a super lightweight body. But it offers plenty of power thanks to an A15 Bionic chip and supports the second-generation Apple pencil. It’s kind of like a modern-day Moleskine notebook.

If you need some more power, but don’t want to spend a ton, the iPad Air is kind of where it is at. With the M1-Chip and a 10.9-inch display, you can take full advantage of iPadOS 16. Plus this iPad Air supports the original Magic Keyboard and the second-generation Apple Pencil

The latest iPad Pro is already discounted by $100 for the entry-level 128GB, Wi-Fi model. It doesn’t change much in terms of looks and keeps the incredible 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that’s powered by thousands of mini LEDs. But rather it speeds things up even more with Apple’s M2 Chip and supports a new hover feature with the second-generation Apple Pencil.

It’s rare to say the least, but the second-generation Apple Pencil is down to just $89 on Amazon.

Best HomePod Mini Deals

While it's not the largest discount ever, B&H Photo is offering a rare discount on the HomePod Mini. Apple's smart speaker is $5 off in every color at just $94.95. This speaker produces great sound with support for Spatial Audio, provides hands-free access to Siri, and integrates deeply with the Apple ecosystem.

Best iPhone Deals

With an eligible trade-in of a smartphone, you can get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus for free as you’ll earn $800 in bill credits. Just remember you’re leasing the device and paying it off. Still an excellent deal that matches the launch promotions from Sept.

Similar to the above offer, Verizon will hook you up with an iPhone 14 Pro for free with eligible device trade-in. And here’s the cool thing, Verizon will even accept damaged offers. You’ll just need to pair the iPhone with an eligible Unlimited plan.

In addition to deals on iPhone 14, if you order online you can get a second-generation iPhone SE for free courtesy of 24 bill credits. And with an eligible device trade-in you can get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro for free thanks to two-years of bill credits as well.

