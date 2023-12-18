Act fast: AirTags just hit their lowest price of 2023, and they arrive before Christmas

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you have an iPhone and want an item tracker, you can’t do better than an AirTag. And while a four-pack of AirTags has been discounted for much of the holiday season,
Whether you’ve been waiting for
Apple AirTag, $24 (was $29) at
Amazon or Best Buy
An AirTag is the easiest way to keep track of something if you’re in Apple’s ecosystem. Just pop one in your wallet, backpack, purse, suitcase, or even on your keys and in seconds, you’ll be able to know where it is at all times.
While it can be tucked into a pocket inside a bag, you’ll have to buy some sort of accessory—
Just like an iPhone,
In our testing, the included battery lasts for about a year. You’ll get an alert via the FindMy app when the battery is running low so you can get ready to swap it. You can just replace it with a standard CR2032 battery, which is readily available on Amazon.
The
Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $79 (was $99) at
Amazon or Best Buy
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.