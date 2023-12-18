Act fast: AirTags just hit their lowest price of 2023, and they arrive before Christmas

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have an iPhone and want an item tracker, you can’t do better than an AirTag. And while a four-pack of AirTags has been discounted for much of the holiday season, Amazon’s finally discounting a single AirTag .

You can get an AirTag for just $24 —$5 off the $29 price tag—at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen all year long. It’ll arrive before Christmas, and even faster if you’re a Prime member since you’ll unlock free shipping.

Whether you’ve been waiting for a discount on a single AirTag or need a last-minute gift, this item tracker is the best you can buy for use with an iPhone. Plenty of people think so too, with 10,000 AirTags bought on Amazon in the past month alone.

Apple AirTag, $24 (was $29) at Amazon or Best Buy

An AirTag is the easiest way to keep track of something if you’re in Apple’s ecosystem. Just pop one in your wallet, backpack, purse, suitcase, or even on your keys and in seconds, you’ll be able to know where it is at all times.

While it can be tucked into a pocket inside a bag, you’ll have to buy some sort of accessory— like this one from Belkin —to attach it to your keys or the outside of the bag if that’s your preference.

Just like an iPhone, Apple Watch , or AirPods , you’ll track the location of an AirTag on all your Apple devices within the FindMy app. There, you can see where it is on a map, ping it to have the AirTag make an audible sound, and if you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you can even get turn-by-turn directions to help find it when you’re nearby.

In our testing, the included battery lasts for about a year. You’ll get an alert via the FindMy app when the battery is running low so you can get ready to swap it. You can just replace it with a standard CR2032 battery, which is readily available on Amazon.

The AirTag is an endlessly helpful little gadget perfect for the frequent flier in your life—or just someone who tends to lose their stuff a lot. If you buy it now, it’ll arrive well before Christmas. You can score a single AirTag on Amazon for $24 here , and if you need more than one, you can get a four-pack of AirTags for $79 on Amazon or Best Buy . That is a discount of $20, bringing the cost of each AirTag to just $20.