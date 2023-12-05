Traveling for the holidays? You'll want to buy this pack of Apple AirTags while it's on sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you don’t have an AirTag yet, are shopping for someone who doesn’t either, or just want a few more to track your valuables, look no further. Apple’s bestselling tracker is down to just $20 apiece on Amazon .

An AirTag is the perfect under-$25 gift this holiday season, and a four-pack is down to just $80 thanks to double discounts. They’re instantly 12% off at $86.88, but you can clip the on-page coupon to score an additional $6.89 off at checkout.

In typical Amazon fashion, Prime members get free, fast shipping. Discounts on Apple AirTags have been few and far between in 2023, with this discount first appearing for Black Friday and sticking around.

So if you didn’t score it then, we’d hop on the bandwagon now.

AirTag 4-Pack, $80 (was $99) at Amazon

As I’ve written before, if you have an iPhone and rely on Apple’s ecosystem, there is no better item tracker than an AirTag. We particularly love it for holiday travel since you can pinpoint exactly where it is on a map with the FindMy app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple Watch.

So, for instance, if you have one in a checked bag, you can track it moving through the airport and even see if it was loaded on the plane. It’s great for finding wallets, keys, and even the remote too.

If you have a newer iPhone (like the 11, 12, 13, 14, or 15), you can use Precision Finding to get turn-by-turn directions when you’re nearby. You can also ask Siri to help find your AirTag by saying its name. Apple includes a user-replaceable CR2032 battery for each AirTag, which will last about a year.

However, if you want to attach it to another device like a bag, backpack, or set of keys, we’d invest in one of these accessories:

Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder with Strap, $11 (was $13) at Amazon

Belkin Apple AirTag Secure holder with Key Ring, $13 at Amazon