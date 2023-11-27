Apple’s AirTag is still majorly discounted post Cyber Monday 2023 — here’s where to buy one

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Apple’s AirTag might have debuted in 2021, but even a few years later, it’s still the best item tracker if you have an iPhone. It pairs like AirPods or an Apple Watch, is ready to go in minutes, and offers an easy way to track things like a backpack or suitcase.
And while we saw the lowest prices of the year for a single AirTag and a pack of four for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can still save on both at Amazon right now. You can save 7% and
While the four-pack is still at the same price, a single AirTag is slightly more expensive at $27, as it was $24 for the shopping holidays. As prices are starting to climb back up now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially wrapped, we'd recommend you act fast if you want this on any sale at all, as discounts on AirTags have not stuck around long in 2023.
Apple AirTag, $27 (was $29) at
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $80 (was $99) at
Amazon
This feature is particularly useful for tracking checked luggage all the way from the airport to the plane. I’ve used it a few times on domestic and international flights, and it’s a nice way to calm fears, especially after horror stories of airlines losing luggage.
The one flaw with the AirTag is that it doesn’t come with a keyring or slot for a strap, meaning you need to buy an accessory to attach it to something else. Here are a few good ones that are also discounted.
- Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder with Clip, $9 (was $13) at
Amazon
- Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder with Key Ring, $10 (was $13) at
Amazon
- Nomad Leather Keychain for AirTag in Black, $21 (was $30) at
Nomad
- Nomad Leather Loop for AirTag in Black, Natural, or Rustic Brown, $10 (was $15) at
Nomad
