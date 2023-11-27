Apple’s AirTag is still majorly discounted post Cyber Monday 2023 — here’s where to buy one

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Apple’s AirTag might have debuted in 2021, but even a few years later, it’s still the best item tracker if you have an iPhone. It pairs like AirPods or an Apple Watch, is ready to go in minutes, and offers an easy way to track things like a backpack or suitcase.

And while we saw the lowest prices of the year for a single AirTag and a pack of four for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can still save on both at Amazon right now. You can save 7% and get a single AirTag for $27 or opt for four at $80 , thanks to an extra on-page coupon.

While the four-pack is still at the same price, a single AirTag is slightly more expensive at $27, as it was $24 for the shopping holidays. As prices are starting to climb back up now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially wrapped, we'd recommend you act fast if you want this on any sale at all, as discounts on AirTags have not stuck around long in 2023.

Apple AirTag, $27 (was $29) at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $80 (was $99) at Amazon

Just like a Tile Tracker or Galaxy SmartTag , the AirTag is a small circular device about the size of a quarter. Small yet mighty, it’s made with stainless steel, and is IP67 resistance rated for dust and rain, meaning it can survive a tumble in the pool or a desert. The battery is expected to last for about a year, and can be easily replaced.

After a quick setup, you can attach your AirTag to whatever you’re keeping track of, like a bag, suitcase, a set of keys, a backpack, or even tape it onto a TV remote. You can track the location via the FindMy app on your Apple devices — iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch included — under the “Items” tab. If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you can even use Precision Finding, which gives you turn-by-turn directions via arrow, on-screen graphics, and exact distances in feet or inches to help you find the AirTag. It’s pretty cool.

This feature is particularly useful for tracking checked luggage all the way from the airport to the plane. I’ve used it a few times on domestic and international flights, and it’s a nice way to calm fears, especially after horror stories of airlines losing luggage.

The one flaw with the AirTag is that it doesn’t come with a keyring or slot for a strap, meaning you need to buy an accessory to attach it to something else. Here are a few good ones that are also discounted.

Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder with Clip, $9 (was $13) at Amazon

Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder with Key Ring, $10 (was $13) at Amazon

Nomad Leather Keychain for AirTag in Black, $21 (was $30) at Nomad

Nomad Leather Loop for AirTag in Black, Natural, or Rustic Brown, $10 (was $15) at Nomad

At just $27 for a single AirTag or $80 for a four-pack , this is simply one of the best times to get Apple’s item tracker.

