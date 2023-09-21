Apple's AirPods Pro with USB-C are so new, they're not officially out yet — but Amazon just put them on sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro second-generation with USB-C are so new they don’t even start shipping until Sept. 22, but Amazon is already dropping the price. And the latest true wireless earbuds from Apple have never been cheaper.

Amazon has the newest version of the AirPods Pro for just $199 , a massive $50 savings off the standard $249 price tag. The new model features the universal USB-C port, adds dust resistance, and comes out of the box with an entirely new listening mode: Adaptive Audio.

There is no telling how long Amazon will keep these discounted, so act fast and add them to your cart before they sell out.

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen With USB-C, $199 (was $249) at Amazon

Whether you want to block out all the noise around you let some in, or combine both for a mode that intelligently adjusts the mix based on what you’re doing, AirPods Pro have you covered.

Like AirPods Pro with Lightning, the updated model with USB-C features best-in-class active noise cancellation and adaptive transparent modes. Additionally, as I wrote in our TheStreet review, these come with Adaptive Audio. This listening mode blends noise cancellation and transparency for a magical, smart experience.

Regardless of what mode is engaged, you’ll have about six hours of playback, depending on your volume. AirPods Pro can automatically adjust the volume after a few days of use based on where you are and how much external noise is mixed in.

The AirPods Pro are still ultra-compact earbuds with a stem that sticks out to ensure proper balance. You can also control playback, switch between modes, and answer or decline a call by squeezing the stems. Swipe up or down to adjust volume quickly on the fly.

In the box, you’ll get four ear-tip sizes to ensure a comfortable seal, and after setup, you can navigate to Settings > AirPods Pro > Ear Tip Fit Test to have AirPods calibrate and confirm the best fit.

Alongside the new charging port and a fancy woven USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, the final upgrade with this updated version of AirPods Pro is improved durability. These earbuds have always been resistant to sweat and water, but now they also add dust resistance into the mix. You can safely wear these to the beach or on a long hike without concern about micro-particles or other debris damaging your new earbuds.

Considering the port swap, enhanced durability, and Adaptive Audio, AirPods Pro second-generation with USB-C makes some of the best earbuds even better. So whether you’ve been waiting to upgrade to AirPods Pro second-generation or know somebody who has (they make a great gift), there has never been a better time to score them than now, at their lowest price so far.

Get AirPods Pro second-generation with USB-C for $50 off at just $199 on Amazon while you can. If you’re not ready to give up on Lightning, Amazon is discounting whatever stock is left of AirPods Pro second-generation with Lightning to $199 .

