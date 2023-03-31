Skip to main content
Apple's Latest AirPods Pro Have Never Been Cheaper

The flagship true wireless earbuds are at a new all-time-low price.

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

It’s safe to say that Apple’s flagship earbuds--AirPods Pro--are winners with longer battery life, a more intelligent case that is harder to lose, and robust sound with strong bass. All of this in a similar, cozy design that works seamlessly with other Apple  (AAPL)  products.

Now, they're down to the lowest price ever at just $194.99 from Verizon. And you don't need to be a wireless customer to score the deal. Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are full $55 off and eligible for free shipping. 

This beats the previous lowest price of $199 from Amazon  (AMZN)  by $5 as well.

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen ($194.99, originally $249 at Verizon)

airpods pro second generation

Just like the first-generation, the second-generation are compact earbuds with interchangeable ear-tips to help you find the best fit. Included in the box are four sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large. You can even conduct an “Ear Tip Fit Test” to ensure the seal is correct.

The stems are still shorter than that of the original AirPods and are packed with sensors. This way you can squeeze to play or pause as well as advance a track, along with the ability to swipe up or down to adjust the volume. All-in-all, a handy design that won’t weigh your ears down.

AirPods Pro still live in a case that doubles as a home and a charger. Though you won’t need to refuel them as often with up to six hours of playback with a listening mode, like ANC or Transparency, engaged. With the case you can expect over 30 hours of battery life, which is long for true wireless earbuds.

The case now features a speaker to let you ping it, has a handy cutout to attach a lanyard, and can be charged in a multitude of ways. You can plug it in via Lightning, place it on a MagSafe or Qi-enabled wireless charger, or use an Apple Watch charger to quickly fuel it up.

Apple’s latest H2 chip inside handles computational audio to ensure whatever you’re playing back sounds great as well as the various listening modes. ANC, or active noise cancellation, is still best-in-class with the ability to block out a myriad of sounds. The new “Adaptive Transparency” mode is a new spin on letting environmental sounds in. It doesn’t change the tones, but if you’re walking near a construction zone it will lower the sound so as to not damage your ears.

Lastly, like any pair of AirPods, these will fast-pair with your iPhone and quick sync across all your Apple devices thanks to iCloud. The connection itself is still Bluetooth and Apple’s handoff features shine here.

At a full $55 off the MSRP, this is an excellent deal on second-generation AirPods Pro. Whether you’ve been rocking a pair of the first generation, are upgrading from the original AirPods, or are trying a pair of true wireless earbuds for the first time, the latest AirPods Pro won’t disappoint.

And if you preferred retailer is Amazon, you can still get them there at discount with free Prime shipping ... it's just not as good. AirPods Pro second-gen are currently at Amazon for $234.95.

You can see our full review here and score the deal on Verizon here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

