Apple’s New AirPods Pro Are Just $199.99 at Amazon

Apple's brand new AirPods Pro have proved to be best-in-class with long battery life, impressive audio, and class-leading listening modes. And now ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering the deepest discount we've ever seen on these earbuds.

Second-generation AirPods Pro are just $199.99, a full $50 off the MSRP.

While the new AirPods Pro look a lot like the original, Apple’s upgraded many of the internals. These are powered by the H2 chip, which features over one billion transistors.

This chip enables fast pairing with any iPhone, quick syncing between devices, and real-time optimizations for sound, noise canceling, and transparency modes. In terms of audio quality, these feature a new low-distortion driver and an enhanced amplifier which should deliver a more powerful sound.

These will also support Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience with content from services like Apple Music. Apple is promising up to twice as much noise cancelation across the spectrum and introducing an Adaptive Transparency Mode.

With the adaptive transparency mode, you can hear conversations at an appropriate volume in Transparency, but it would reduce loud, jarring sounds so as not to hurt your ears. We’re pretty eager to put all this all to the test.

Battery life is also stretched to six hours with ANC—or seven hours with it off-- and up to 30 hours of playback when you factor in the case. It extends to 35 hours with ANC off when factoring in the case.

Apple has added a dedicated spot to attach a lanyard, the U1 chip, and a speaker to the case. You can use FindMy to locate it if you misplace it easily. You can charge the case with a Lightning cable, a MagSafe charger, a Qi-enabled wireless charger, or an Apple Watch charger.

This is an all-time-low for Apple's flagship earbuds and lets you score them for just $199.99. Plus, they’re also eligible for free Prime shipping.

