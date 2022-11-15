Every AirPods Model Is On-Sale at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday

In true Amazon fashion, the e-commerce giant is wasting no time with discounting the latest and greatest tech. We’re still over a week away from Black Friday, but currently every model of Apple’s AirPods are discounted at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

So yes, that means extra savings on AirPods second-generation, AirPods third-generation, AirPods Pro second-generation, and the always cool AirPods Max. If you’ve been waiting to score a pair at a discount or have them on your shopping list for someone else, now is truly an excellent time.

AirPods Pro Second-Generation Deal

AirPods Pro Second-Generation ($229.99, originally $249 at Amazon)

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro just launched in September, and we've been hard at work with hands-on testing since they've arrived. Rather, it's been interesting to see that the earbuds have been hard to keep in stock. Right now, they’re down to the lowest price ever on Amazon at just $229.99. That’s $19 off the $249.99 MSRP.

And while you can see our full review here, these offer excellent playback with support for Spatial Audio in a compact design that rests comfortably in your ear. Like any pair of AirPods, they fast pair with your iPhone and sync across all your Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report devices for easy switching. Plus they feature class-leading active noise cancellation and a new “Adaptive Transparency” mode.

Now while you can get just true wireless earbuds for $229.99, you can get them plus two years of AppleCare+ for $263. With the latter is a $15 savings from the $278 normal cost.

AirPods Second-Generation Deal

AirPods Second-Generation ($89.99, originally $129.99 at Amazon)

If you don’t need the more compact design, noise cancellation, or don’t like your ears sealed off, this deal on the classic AirPods is worth a look. Amazon has the second-generation AirPods for just $89.99, which is a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked for these earbuds.

You still get all of the convenience features like fast pairing, quick switching, and “Hey Siri.” The main difference here is that these still stick with the design that started the AirPods revolution.

AirPods Third-Generation Deal

AirPods Third-Generation ($159.99, originally $169 at Amazon)

These are best described as a cross between the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro. Third-Generation AirPods don’t fully seal off your ear, but do sport a more compact, comfortable design. And they’ve returned to the previous all-time-low price of $159.99 -- from $169 -- on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

If you’re a big Apple Music fan as well, you’ll be pleased to know that these support Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience. And while they don’t have active noise cancellation, you do get a fit that equals a transparent listening experience.

AirPods Max Deal

AirPods Max in Space Gray, Sky Blue, or Silver ($449.99, originally $549 at Amazon)

AirPods Max in Green or Pink ($469, originally $549 at Amazon)

We’ve called them the ultimate traveling headphones, and AirPods Max are once again on-sale on Amazon. If you’re cool with Space Gray, Sky Blue, or silver you can get them for just $449, or spend $469 for pink or green. Either way, you’re shaving off a nice amount from the $549 MSRP.

What makes these over-ear headphones a solid choice in our book is the convenience features with other Apple products, great audio capabilities with support for Spatial Audio, and class-leading listening modes. Not to mention you’re getting a premium design with materials like aluminum and stainless steel throughout.

EarPods Deal

EarPods Headphones With Lightning Connector ($17.99, originally $29 at Amazon)

You might be scratching your head saying, "Huh? EarPods aren’t AirPods," and you’d be right. But the classic wired earbuds from Apple have been having a resurgence in popularity via TikTok. So we’re sharing the current deals, and you can save a big 38% on the latest model.

For just $17.99, from $29, these EarPods feature a Lightning connector to easily plug into your iPhone and support an in-line remote for controls and voice pickup.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.