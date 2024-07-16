Amazon is selling Apple AirPods for only $69 during Prime Day 2024 — a deal you won't want to miss

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's no secret that Amazon Prime Day is chock-full of incredible deals, but one of the most highly sought-after items each year continues to be Apple AirPods . If you've been waiting to experience what the hype is all about without spending a ton of money, now is your chance.

The second-generation Apple AirPods are currently on sale for only $69, which is $60 off the original price. But hurry, over 10,000 have already sold recently, so we wouldn't be surprised if they sold out.

Needless to say, this is a Prime Day deal you won't want to miss and all you need is a Prime membership to take advantage. If you're not already signed up, you can do so for only $15 per month, or if you're new, you can opt for a 30-day free trial that lets you experience all the perks (including access to exclusive deals) before fully committing.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $69 (was $129) at Amazon

These Bluetooth wireless earbuds have a comfortable fit for practically everyone and use an Apple H1 headphone chip to provide high-quality sound complete with sound isolation at an affordable price. After the initial setup, the earbuds always stay connected and sense when they are placed in your ears and automatically turn on.

Not only are they great for listening to music and podcasts, but they also work well for making phone calls and voice recordings hands-free. You can even ask for assistance from Siri without having to unlock your phone. The AirPods are compatible with any Bluetooth device, but will offer the best experience with iOS users.

From your synced Apple devices, you'll be able to see each AirPod's remaining battery life as well as the changing case. When fully charged and with the case on hand, you'll have 24 hours of listening time or more.

Considering how popular they are, we aren't shocked to see that the second-generation AirPods have racked up more than 542,000 five-star ratings and over 31,000 rave reviews from shoppers who swear by them. One person said, "So glad I purchased these, I'll never go back to regular headphones!"

"After using the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for a few weeks, I can confidently say these earbuds are a game-changer," another reviewer wrote. "The sound quality is outstanding, delivering clear highs and deep bass that enhance my music and call experience. The lightweight design and perfect fit make these AirPods comfortable for long periods, whether I’m working out or on a long call. They stay in place remarkably well, even during vigorous activities. They’re a fantastic investment for anyone who is an Apple user."