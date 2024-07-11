Walmart is selling $129 Apple AirPods for only $69, the lowest price they've ever been

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Millions of people use Apple AirPods every day for remote work, phone calls on the go, and listening to their favorite music and podcasts. And thanks to the Walmart Deals sale event, which ends today, you can now buy this essential piece of technology for their lowest price in history.

Right now, you can score Apple AirPods 2nd Generation for just $69. That's a staggering $60 off the regular price, and the lowest price they've ever been, according to price tracker camelcamelcamel. If that sale doesn't sound like a good deal to you, then nothing else will.

Apple Airpods 2nd Generation, $69 (was $129) at Walmart

In addition to Apple AirPods having impressive sound quality, they also offer a stress-free user experience. Aside from the convenient charging case, they come with Apple's new H1 headphone chip for seamless wireless connections, a simple double-tap playback function, and an automatic power on and connection feature.

Over 40,000 shoppers have given these AirPods a five-star rating, and it's easy to see why. One reviewer shared that "the sound quality is to die for" and that they "definitely recommend" people buy them. Another went so far as to describe them as "sonic bliss," and praising the "effortless connectivity."

Perhaps the most convincing review of all claimed that "these AirPods keep me motivated and productive." That may be the most convincing evidence of all that this historic deal shouldn't be missed.