This Won't Last. Apple's 9th Gen iPad Is Just $269 at Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) is taking $60 off the 9th Gen iPad and bringing it within $20 of the lowest price ever at just $269. Best of all, you can get it now in either Space Gray. Given how quickly the last discount sold out, we'd act fast.

For starters, this is our top pick for an iPad. If you’re after a tablet for mixing work and play, multitasking, or any myriad task this one is up for the challenge.

It comes out of the box with iPadOS 16 and is powered by the Apple-made A13 Bionic chip. Simply, this delivers an extreme amount of value. You can play games from the App Store or through Apple Arcade, browse the web with several tabs open, or take a FaceTime Call while editing an image in Photos, all without this device skipping a beat.

For those video calls you can take advantage of the 12-megapixel ultra wide camera which features a fancy effect. “CenterStage” will automatically move the camera around--digitally, of course--to keep you in the shot.

All of this is packed into a fairly classic design with bezels and a Home button. Yes, the user input that Apple introduced with the original iPhone is still in use here. It’s not a bad thing as it is quite familiar and still allows you to authenticate purchases or unlock the device.

As with other iPads you can expect all-day battery life from the 9th Gen. When it comes to recharge you’ll use the Lightning port. Apple (AAPL) even includes a USB-C to Lightning cable and a USB-C wall plug in the box.

The 9th Gen iPad doesn’t support the Magic Keyboard like the iPad Air, 10th Gen, or iPad Pro but it does work with the first-generation Apple Pencil. You can use this smart accessory for taking notes, creating art, or even marking up documents. If you want a computer-like feel with a keyboard and trackpad you can opt for a Logitech Combo Touch case ($129.99, originally $149.99 at Amazon).

So, this all comes together for an iPad that breezes through a bevy of tasks and even tackles some more challenging ones that you might not think a $270 tablet can handle. The 9th Gen iPad will happily surprise you though. Act fast though as this $60 discount on Amazon (AMZN) won’t last forever. You can score it for $269 on Amazon right here.

