Act fast: Apple's entry-level iPad is on sale for $80 off on Amazon

We're just a few weeks out from after-Christmas sales and and Amazon is kicking off 2024 with a parade of New Year sales. A customer-loved vacuum is just $100, AirPods Pro have never been cheaper, and now you can get an iPad at an incredible deal.

Right now, you can get the 9th Gen iPad with a 10.2-inch display for just $249 thanks to an $80 discount off the regular $329 price tag. The entry-level iPad has only ever been cheaper than this for Black Friday 2023, when it was $19 less.

Apple 9th Gen iPad, $249 (was $329) at Amazon

The bezels around the 10.2-inch Retina display might look large, but they provide ample room for holding the tablet vertically or horizontally. This 10.2-inch display is immersive for taking in movies or TV shows and is expansive enough to work comfortably in two apps that are in the split-screen function.

Powering the 9th Gen iPad is the Apple-made A13 Bionic chip, which ensures that iPadOS 17 runs swimmingly. It can easily run nearly any iPad app, whether streaming your favorite show or playing the latest Apple Arcade title and even supports split-screen multitasking. This way, you could be browsing the web and responding to emails at the same time.

You can easily unlock the 9th Gen iPad and authenticate purchases via Touch ID integrated into the Home Button. Additionally, the base 64GB of storage is plenty for downloading a few dozen apps and other files.

Lastly, the 9th Gen iPad boasts two cameras—a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the front and an 8-megapixel lens on the back. The selfie camera is excellent and boasts CenterStage, which will keep you in the frame while taking video calls like FaceTime, Cisco WebEx, Zoom, and Google Meet.