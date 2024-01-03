Act fast: Apple's entry-level iPad is on sale for $80 off on Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
We're just a few weeks out from after-Christmas sales and and Amazon is kicking off 2024 with a parade of New Year sales. A customer-loved vacuum is just $100, AirPods Pro have never been cheaper, and now you can get an iPad at an incredible deal.
Right now, you can get the
Apple 9th Gen iPad, $249 (was $329) at
Amazon
The bezels around the 10.2-inch Retina display might look large, but they provide ample room for holding the tablet vertically or horizontally. This 10.2-inch display is immersive for taking in movies or TV shows and is expansive enough to work comfortably in two apps that are in the split-screen function.
Powering the 9th Gen iPad is the Apple-made A13 Bionic chip, which ensures that iPadOS 17 runs swimmingly. It can easily run nearly any iPad app, whether streaming your favorite show or
You can easily unlock the
Lastly, the 9th Gen iPad boasts two cameras—a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the front and an 8-megapixel lens on the back. The selfie camera is excellent and boasts CenterStage, which will keep you in the frame while taking video calls like FaceTime, Cisco WebEx, Zoom, and Google Meet.
All of this functionality is packed into the
