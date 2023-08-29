Apple’s Sept. 12 ‘Wonderlust’ event is official, here’s everything you need to know

Like clockwork, Apple just sent out invites to announce its next event; mark your calendars for September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California, and will be streamed live for all to watch.

What can you expect? Well, in four words: new iPhones and Apple Watches. Historically, the annual early fall event is used to unveil the next generation of iPhones and Apple Watches, but iPads and AirPods have also appeared.

I’ll be on the ground, breaking it all down and reporting back as it happens, but ahead, I’m sharing what we can likely expect and the best deals on Apple devices you can score right now.

Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ Special Event

As we’ve learned from years past, the tagline and graphic on the “special event” invite can be used to garner information about what Apple might announce. In 2022, the “Far out” and an Apple logo made up of stars hinted at the Emergency SOS feature, which lets your iPhone connect to a satellite up in the sky during emergencies when cell service and Wi-Fi aren’t available.

Here’s what we can expect this year, though, in terms of products and software updates:

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro

The successors to the iPhone 14 family--14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max--are basically a definetite, and according to the rumor mill, this year could pack a punch for standard and Pro models.

Across the entire iPhone 15 lineup will be a much-rumored—and long-awaited by some--switching of the charging port--Bye-bye Lightning and hello USB-C. Yes, like Samsung’s Galaxy lineup, the Google Pixel, a bevy of iPads, and even every MacBook, the iPhone is adopting USB-C. It remains to be seen if Apple will include a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box to make the adjustment easier. These are a few of our favorite USB-C cables:

We expect the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to get the Dynamic Island, which premiered on the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. It impressed me during my initial review of the Pros, and since then, with more apps supporting it, Dynamic Island is like a second display inside the main one. You can quickly use it to put a call on speaker, adjust playback, or even monitor your Uber ride without opening another app.

It would be stellar to see this arrive on the non-Pro iPhones, and the 15 and 15 Plus will also get the A16 Bionic that launched with the Pros last year.

Regarding the iPhone 15 Pros, rumors indicate a significant jump in optics. Currently, the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max top out at 3x zoom optically, which lags behind Google’s Pixel and Samsung’s Galaxy lineups. Apple will solve this with a new Periscope lens replacing the Telephoto lens and likely delivering up to 6x optically zoom. This will be a handy lens for capturing items or objects far away.

Along with ditching the Lightning port, Apple might remove the vibrate/silent switch on the iPhone since its inception in favor of a customizable “Action button.” Additionally, the Pro iPhones should sport slimmer bezels, the introduction of a titanium build, and a faster A17 chip that is built on the 3-nanometer standard.