Act Fast: Apple’s New 15-inch MacBook Air Has Never Been Cheaper

Launched earlier this summer, Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is a perfect laptop for those who want a big screen in an ultra-lightweight build that doesn’t compromise power. Sweetening the appeal of Apple’s latest MacBook Air even more is a new, all-time low discount, courtesy of Amazon.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

You can save a massive $200 --or 15%--on the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Air in any of the four elegant colors. You get Apple’s efficient and speedy M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state storage for $1,099, and Prime members will get fast two-day shipping.

As with most discounts on Apple products, especially ones like this that introduce an all-time low price, you’ll want to act fast and checkout before the deal expires or sells out.

Like the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 and the more expensive 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pros, the 15-inch boasts a slim, modern build with rounded corners in either Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, or Silver. It weighs just 3.3-pounds and is only 11.5-millimeters thick, meaning you can easily toss it in a bag or backpack without weighing yourself down.

Leading the feature list as the main differentiator between the other MacBook Airs in the lineup is the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. It not only packs a punch with a brightness that can compete against artificial or environmental light, but also delivers a high amount of color vibrancy, creating an immersive experience. While obvious, our favorite part is that it is simply larger, making it really easy to work between many windows.

For instance, you could open a FaceTime window on the left side of your screen using the upgraded 1080p HD integrated camera and have plenty of room for other windows on the right. With the Apple-made M2 chip inside--specifically an 8-Core CPU, 10-Core CPU, and 16-Core Neural Engine--you’ll be hard-pressed to slow things down. In our testing, we could export a 4K video in iMovie or Final Cut Pro, cruise through Photoshop batch edits, and open Safari or Chrome with dozens of tabs without slowing the machine down.

Whether it’s work or play, the 15-inch MacBook Air can handle the task and stay cool while doing it all. This is a fanless laptop thanks to the efficiencies of the M2 chip and thermal design, which eliminates the leafblower sound that tends to occur on Intel-based MacBooks during intense tasks

In terms of connectivity, you’ll find a headphone jack on the right hand side, while two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 Ports and a MagSafe 3 charging port are on the left. Apple also promises 18 hours of battery life and multiple days on standby, which we verified in our testing. Thanks to the extra space, you get a six-speaker system that offers more oomph and bass over the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 and better separates different elements of a track.

At $200 off in this well-timed back-to-school sale, there has never been a better reason to get the 15-inch MacBook Air. So whether you need a laptop for college that will last all four years or just want to replace an older Intel-powered MacBook Air or Pro, you’ll get a ton of mileage from the 15-inch MacBook Air. Score it in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, or Space Gray while it’s marked down on Amazon .

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.