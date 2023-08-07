Skip to main content
Act Fast: Apple’s New 15-inch MacBook Air Has Never Been Cheaper

Act Fast: Apple’s New 15-inch MacBook Air Has Never Been Cheaper

It’s the lowest price yet for the biggest MacBook Air.

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

It’s the lowest price yet for the biggest MacBook Air.

Launched earlier this summer, Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is a perfect laptop for those who want a big screen in an ultra-lightweight build that doesn’t compromise power. Sweetening the appeal of Apple’s latest MacBook Air even more is a new, all-time low discount, courtesy of Amazon.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

You can save a massive $200--or 15%--on the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Air in any of the four elegant colors. You get Apple’s efficient and speedy M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state storage for $1,099, and Prime members will get fast two-day shipping.

As with most discounts on Apple products, especially ones like this that introduce an all-time low price, you’ll want to act fast and checkout before the deal expires or sells out.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air, $1,099 (was $1,299) at Amazon 

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 in Midnight.

Like the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 and the more expensive 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pros, the 15-inch boasts a slim, modern build with rounded corners in either Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, or Silver. It weighs just 3.3-pounds and is only 11.5-millimeters thick, meaning you can easily toss it in a bag or backpack without weighing yourself down.

Leading the feature list as the main differentiator between the other MacBook Airs in the lineup is the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. It not only packs a punch with a brightness that can compete against artificial or environmental light, but also delivers a high amount of color vibrancy, creating an immersive experience. While obvious, our favorite part is that it is simply larger, making it really easy to work between many windows.

For instance, you could open a FaceTime window on the left side of your screen using the upgraded 1080p HD integrated camera and have plenty of room for other windows on the right. With the Apple-made M2 chip inside--specifically an 8-Core CPU, 10-Core CPU, and 16-Core Neural Engine--you’ll be hard-pressed to slow things down. In our testing, we could export a 4K video in iMovie or Final Cut Pro, cruise through Photoshop batch edits, and open Safari or Chrome with dozens of tabs without slowing the machine down.

11-Apple 15-inch MacBook Air Review

Whether it’s work or play, the 15-inch MacBook Air can handle the task and stay cool while doing it all. This is a fanless laptop thanks to the efficiencies of the M2 chip and thermal design, which eliminates the leafblower sound that tends to occur on Intel-based MacBooks during intense tasks

In terms of connectivity, you’ll find a headphone jack on the right hand side, while two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 Ports and a MagSafe 3 charging port are on the left. Apple also promises 18 hours of battery life and multiple days on standby, which we verified in our testing. Thanks to the extra space, you get a six-speaker system that offers more oomph and bass over the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 and better separates different elements of a track.

At $200 off in this well-timed back-to-school sale, there has never been a better reason to get the 15-inch MacBook Air. So whether you need a laptop for college that will last all four years or just want to replace an older Intel-powered MacBook Air or Pro, you’ll get a ton of mileage from the 15-inch MacBook Air. Score it in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, or Space Gray while it’s marked down on Amazon.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Exclusive Investor Content

THUMB Treasure Bonds JS 092722
Real Money Pro

⭐Treasury volatility is telling us something - And you'll probably like it

Intel Lead
Real Money Pro

⭐Here's how traders should approach Intel now

11-16-23-3-stocks_smarts_db_111623
TheStreet Smarts

⭐Pocket some profit in these 3 stocks

Tom-Lee-2-LEAD_DB_082123
Real Money Pro

⭐Tom Lee: Why this 'baby rally' could turn into a larger rally

11-2-23-technology-stocks_smarts_db_110223
TheStreet Smarts

⭐2 technology stocks you can buy

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily stock and investing news right in your inbox every weekday? Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now