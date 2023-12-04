Act fast: You can get a MacBook Pro for up to $150 off right now on Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be wrapped, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals left to shop. You can still save on a bevy of bestselling items at Amazon.

We’re turning our attention to one of the newest Apple laptops to hit the scene, as it’s majorly discounted on Amazon right now. The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M3 chip and a plentiful 512GB of storage is $150 off at $1,449 . You can pick between silver or space gray, as both shades are discounted.

Considering this Mac is a month old, you’ll want to act fast if you’re sold. We'll also flag that this discount appeared shortly after Cyber Monday exclusively in the silver color, so we'd act quickly before it sells out or expires.

Like last year’s 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max, this 14-inch MacBook Pro keeps the universally-loved design. It feels super premium, with a thicker build that leaves room for plenty of ports: MagSafe 3 and two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 on the left, with an HDMI port and SD card reader on the right.

You’ll be greeted with a vibrant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display when you open the MacBook. And with a screen powered by mini LEDs, you can confidently edit video or photos since it supports HDR content up to 1,000 nits of brightness.

Everything will run smoothly with Apple’s new M3 chip onboard—specifically one with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. And since this is a Macbook Pro, it’s paired with an active cooling system, so the chip can run longer without getting too warm.

True to Apple-made chips like the M1 and M2, the M3 is plenty efficient, with a 22-hour battery life, and you can charge with MagSafe or USB-C. It’s also super long-lasting with up to 22 hours of battery life.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is an excellent choice for those who want an excellent display, more ports, and extended runtime. Considering this features Apple’s latest in-house chip, it’s a terrific time to upgrade if you still have an older Mac too.

