Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air with all-day battery life is $250 off on Amazon

It’s been a busy Sept. for Apple between unveiling the iPhone 15, new Apple Watches, and even updating AirPods Pro. But it’s also been an excellent time for scoring other Apple gadgets at seriously low prices.

Hot off the heels of the 15-inch MacBook Air seeing a record $200 off, the 13-inch MacBook Air M1 is once again seeing a $250 discount. It makes the entry-level Mac even more affordable and is a pretty unbeatable value for a 13-inch laptop.

You can score it on Amazon in either gold or silver for just $750 , and Prime members will score free shipping. You can sign up for a free trial here if you haven't joined.

13-inch MacBook Air with M1, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, $750 (was $999) at Amazon

Whether you need to replace an aging MacBook or want to get your holiday shopping done early, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air deserves a look. Just 0.63 inches at its thickest point, it sticks with the classic wedged design that dates back to when Steve Jobs pulled the original Air out of an inter-office envelope.

With a weight of just 2.8 lbs, the MacBook Air is portable and can easily be tossed in a bag. You can even carry it around campus, in an office, or in your home. While there are three ports—two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 and a single audio jack—there is no fan or active cooling system on the Air.

Still, it can run laps around most other 13-inch laptops, both above and below the $999 regular price, thanks to the Apple-made M1 chip. Specifically, the entry-level M1 chip is made up of an 8-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, which lets the 13-inch Air power through a multitude of tasks. It can easily handle Chrome or Safari with many open tabs while you also have messages, calendars, music, and other applications running.

Even without a cooling system, it can scale for more intense creative tasks like exporting a 4K video or a batch export of photos in Adobe Photoshop . It’s an impressive piece of engineering and lets the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 conquer many more tasks than the previous Intel-powered models.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 isn’t just fast; it’s also efficient with all-day battery life and the ability to last for multiple days in sleep mode—Apple rates it up to 18 hours of use from a single charge.

The built-in keyboard is great for typing quick messages, an email, or an essay, and the trackpad lets you easily navigate the 13.3-inch display. It’s a vibrant and visually immersive experience as it’s a Retina display with True Tone built-in, so it will adjust color temperature based on the environment you’re using it in.

At $250 off, there has never been a better time to pick up the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1, and going into the holidays and Amazon’s upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event, we don’t expect it to drop tremendously lower than this while it’s still in stock.

You can get the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 in gold or silver for 25% off at Amazon here .

