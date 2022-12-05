Yes, the 10th Generation iPad is still fairly new on the block, but Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is now discounting it to the lowest price we’ve tracked. It's a full $50 off for the 64GB storage size in any color.

For just $399, regularly $449, you get a modern iPad with a 10.9-inch display, and a faster process to easily handle all sorts of tasks. And this is an excellent deal, that dips lower than the savings from Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Much of the story with the latest iPad revolves around design and performance. For starters, it looks like an iPad Air with a modern, rounded look. Compared to the entry-level 9th Gen it boasts a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that stretches closer to the edges.

Instead of a classic Home button, the Touch ID sensor is built into the power button--just like the iPad Air or iPad Mini. The other thing in common is a USB-C port for charging and transfers.

The biggest change is the location of the front-facing camera. It’s a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens, but rather than being on the top when vertical or off to the left when horizontal, it’s in the best spot for use in the latter. It’s on the long side of the 10th Gen iPad. So when you dock it in a Magic Keyboard Folio, it’s kind of in the perfect spot and resembles a laptop-like setup.

All of this comes together and performs quite well with iPadOS thanks to the Apple-made A14 Bionic chip inside. This is a step above the 9th Gen’s A13 chip and delivers a comfortable experience for really any use case. You can multitask between applications, edit photos, and even export a film. iPadOS glides here and you can read more in our full review here.

You can even use the Apple Pencil here for drawing or note taking. Just remember you’ll need the dongle to charge it, since the 10th Gen only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil.

At a full $50 off, the 10th Gen iPad becomes even more affordable and is an excellent option for someone who wants a more modern design and a bit more power for any task. It's ultimately another option in Apple's (AAPL) - Get Free Report growing iPad line.

