Amazon is selling a 'durable' $216 outdoor storage shed for only $150 thanks to double discounts

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With cool weather on the horizon, now is the perfect time to start planning how to organize your outdoor furniture and decor during the off-season. Doing so is important to keeping everything in pristine condition, and helps prolong usage. If you don't have space in the garage, consider investing in an outdoor storage shed.

When you think of buying a shed, you might imagine money flying from your bank account, but that doesn't have to be the case thanks to double discounts at Amazon. Right now, the Aoxun Outdoor Storage Shed is on sale for only $150 as long as you click the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart to score an additional $20 off. The discount will be reflected at checkout.

The only catch is that there is a $19.99 shipping charge since it's a larger item, but with the $20 coupon, it pays for itself. Plus, it's still a stellar deal to score an entire shed for only $170.

Aoxun Outdoor Storage Shed, $150 (was $216) at Amazon

This 4- by 6-foot shed is made of thick galvanized steel that's naturally rust-resistant and waterproof, making it a durable option for keeping your outdoor essentials safe from the elements. It has a wind-resistant grade of six, which means it can withstand winds up to 30 miles per hour and snow thickness of up to 6 inches. However, the slanting roof prevents snow from piling on top unless you're in an area with heavy snowfall.

Other notable features include shutter vents at the top to ensure ample airflow to prevent mustiness and lockable doors for added security. To increase durability, several shoppers recommended assembling the shed on top of a cement slab.

Over 500 shoppers have given this shed a five-star rating and more than 900 units have sold recently. A happy customer called it the "best shed I ever bought." Since it's selling at such a rapid rate ahead of winter, we suggest grabbing one now before it's too late. Plus, it gives you ample time to put it together with the provided tools and instructions.

"Durable to all weather [and] metal is firm," one person said . "For the price, this is an amazing buy! Shipping came fast and everything was in the box."