Wayfair is selling a 'convenient' $150 ice maker for just $62, but only for a few more hours

Wayfair's Way Day sale has begun, and while you probably expect incredible deals on furniture, outdoor accessories and bedding, you'll want to browse the appliance sales as well so you won't miss out on deals like this Antarctic Star Ice Maker which is currently 59% off. Usually priced at $150, you can now get it for only $62.

Antarctic Star Ice Maker, $62 (was $150) at Wayfair

While you always have the option to make ice cubes in your freezer, chances are you have forgotten from time to time, and ended up stuck with a room temperature drink. Not only does this icemaker put out a steady stream of ice, but it can produce nine ice cubes in only 9 to 13 minutes from the time you turn it on—or 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours.

It has an easy-to-read LED display that indicates when the ice basket is full and needs to be emptied, and when you need to refill the water reservoir. It also has an automatic self-cleaning function that takes only 15 minutes to complete.

It's also pretty compact, and is designed to be portable. "This ice machine is very small and fits perfectly on my coffee bar," said one shopper. "The size is what clinched the deal for me. I do have to add water more often than bigger machines but it’s worth it for it being smaller as there are fewer people in my house."

"It doesn’t take up a lot of room on our island countertop, and it makes enough ice for us to use on a daily basis," another shopper wrote. "It's so much more convenient than having to purchase bags of ice that can melt on the trip back home!"