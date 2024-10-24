Amazon is selling $40 Bluetooth headphones with 24,000+ perfect ratings for just $20, but only for a limited time

You don't need to spend an arm and a leg to give your ears a treat.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While it seems like just about everyone you know owns AirPods, the peer pressure is sometimes more influential than the will to purchase. And the fact is that there are a ton of great earbud options out there that won't cost you over $100.

One possibility are these Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds . And while they are pretty affordable to begin with at only $40 for full price, Amazon currently has them listed for only $20.

Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds, $20 (was $40) at Amazon

Now you might be thinking, "How good can a $20 pair of headphones actually be?" Well, judging from the over 24,000 five-star ratings, the answer is pretty darn good.

"These wireless earbuds have excellent sound quality," said one shopper . They also noted that they fit in their ears comfortably.

The earbuds come in a charging case that keeps them fully juiced for whenever you want to use them. They can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and up to 30 hours when being charged intermittently in the case. They also work great for those that take frequent calls.

"Pairing was simple and I've been able to maintain connection while walking into other rooms without taking my phone with me," said one shopper. "I also like that you can customize the touch controls to do what you want. Call quality was also great. The person I called said they could hear me clearly."

The earbuds come in five different color options, all of which are on sale, but three of which are offered at the lowest price.