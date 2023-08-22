Amazon took $30 off an iPhone-compatible magnetic battery that shoppers call the 'best portable charger'

While Apple makes its own MagSafe Battery Pack to charge an iPhone 12, 13, or 14 through MagSafe, it’s not the only option on the market — and it’s definitely not the cheapest. In fact, we found one that can not only charge your phone (and other devices) but also acts as a kickstand, and it’s on sale.

Anker’s 622 MagGo Battery boasts a 5,000mAh capacity significantly larger than the 1,460mAh battery inside Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, comes in five colors, and is $30 off at Amazon thanks to an on-site discount of 29% plus a $10-off additional coupon. This combined deal brings the original price of $70 down by about 43%. And since it’s on Amazon, it’ll ship fast and free for Prime members.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery for iPhone 12, 13, or 14, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

At just 0.5 inches thick and with a strong magnet built in that works with Apple’s MagSafe standard, the 622 battery seamlessly attaches to the back of an iPhone 12 or newer and doesn’t add a crazy amount of thickness. You can still comfortably hold your iPhone with just a hand, and, from personal experience, the battery doesn’t fall off or slide around.

Inside, it features a 5,000mAh battery to keep an iPhone going well beyond the internal battery. For most iPhones, that means a full recharge from the battery pack, but it will vary depending on the age of your model. Since it does charge wirelessly, don’t expect the fastest speed ever, as it maxes out at 7.5 watts. Still, if you’re hitting the red on your iPhone, you can snap the 622 to the back and watch as your phone recharges. If you’re rocking a case, make sure it supports MagSafe so that the Anker pack can securely attach.

If you’re in a rush, you can plug in via the USB-C port on the side to charge your iPhone faster with a cable, and you can even use this to charge other devices. As with most other Anker products, you can recharge the portable battery from the single port, and Anker includes a cable in the box.

It has charging chops, but the Anker 622 can also prop your iPhone for easy viewing and to give your hand a break. Via a built-in flap stand on the back, you can easily stand your iPhone up vertically or horizontally. In either position, your iPhone will keep charging.

Over 1,200 Amazon shoppers have rated the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery with five-stars, and many have left reviews. One shopper noted that it is both “convenient and easy,” going on to call it the“best portable charger I’ve used.”

If you’ve been looking for an easy way to recharge your MagSafe-capable iPhone while on the go, now’s the time to act while this Anker battery is on double sale.. The only left to decide is what color you want Misty Blue, Lilac Purple, Buds Green, Interstella Gray, or Dolomite White.

One other note, Apple’s future iPhone models will almost certainly feature MagSafe, so you’ll get plenty of longevity out of this portable battery. You can get the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery at Amazon for just $40 while it’s on sale .

