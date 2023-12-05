This tiny charger is the perfect stocking stuffer for iPhone users, and now it's on sale for just $12

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are fast approaching, and if you’re still after an all-star stocking stuffer, consider your search over. This ultra-compact wall plug might just feature one port, but it’s powerful enough to fast-charge an iPhone or Android. Furthermore, it’s down to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

Anker’s 511 Charger , also known as the Nano Pro, is not just certified for fast charging with onboard safeguards, but it’s majorly discounted at just $12 in six colors. It’s earned over 23,000 five-star ratings, and of course, Prime members can score free shipping too. Just be sure to apply the additional on-page coupon.

As someone with a seemingly endless mountain of plugs, I always carry this specific model for day trips. It’s the perfect size to slip into a small bag. Because of this deal, I’m picking up another, and if you know someone with an iPhone, a Galaxy, or a Pixel, it’ll make an excellent gift this season.

Anker 511 Charger, $12 (was $20) at Amazon

Available in Cool Lavender , Arctic White , Glacier Blue , Misty Blue , Powder Pink , and Black , the charger is downright tiny at just 1.16 inches by 1.16 inches by 1.18 inches.

Small yet mighty, the plug makes an outstanding travel companion since you can stuff it into any small (or big) bag or side pocket and fits snugly into in-seat power outlets. It’s dramatically smaller than competing 20-watt plugs, even those made by Apple or Samsung.

One thing to note, however is that this doesn’t come with its own cable, but any standard charging cable will pair with it just fine. You can use whatever came with your phone. On this charger, you’ll find a single USB-C port that pushes out up to 20 watts, and for an iPhone 15, you can expect to reach 50% from 0% in just under 30 minutes. (You can trust us, we timed it ourselves.)

At just $12, you can’t do much better than the 511. It’s portable enough to take anywhere with you, powerful enough to charge any modern smartphone, and it comes in six great shades.

There is no telling how long it will remain discounted down to an all-time low price on Amazon, so if you think you’ve found the perfect stocking stuffer, we’d pick a color and get it while you can. I’m ordering a Cool Lavender one myself.