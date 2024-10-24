Amazon is selling a 'perfect' $700 standing desk for just $56, and shoppers say it's 'incredibly sturdy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A struggle of any desk job is its sedentary nature, but an easy way to combat sitting all day is with a standing desk. Though these adjustable desks can get quite pricey and range into the multiple hundreds of dollars, Amazon is currently selling a $700 model for only $56. That's right, the Amztabler Standing Desk is on sale for 92% off.

Amztabler Standing Desk, $56 (was $700) at Amazon

While many standing desks are stationary, this one has wheels that allow you to easily move it around your space. It is also fully adjustable, with a range of 27 to 43 inches in height. Since it uses manual adjustment, you don't have to worry about plugging it into a wall, so you're not tied to an outlet either. Though it can roll when needed, the wheels also lock so it won't move when you don't want it to.

The desk is also impressively sturdy, able to hold up to 200 pounds, so you probably won't have to worry about overloading it. Plus, the desk space itself is 16 by 32 inches, so it's large enough to hold a laptop, as well as anything else you might need in reach.

"This desk is absolutely perfect for working from home," said one shopper . "The quality is impressive, and it offers fantastic value for the price. It’s incredibly sturdy and well-designed, with plenty of space for all your work essentials."

If you are looking for an even more active work space, several shoppers note that it's wide enough to fit over most walking treadmills—and since it rolls, you can also quickly and easily adjust to a sitting position. "My walking pad fits perfectly underneath and I am able to type on my laptop getting work done while also getting my steps in," said one shopper .