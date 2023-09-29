Amazon’s bestselling bath towel set that’s ‘so soft and fluffy’ is 40% off right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Like other linens like sheets, throw blankets, and pillows, bath towels should be replaced at least once every two to five years to ensure you’re drying off with a clean, soft towel. If not, they can become frayed and harbor bacteria as well as dead skin cells, which can do more harm than good.

With so many different brands on the market, it can be challenging to narrow the search to a set that’s affordable and made to last. While sifting through Amazon’s movers and shakers page , we discovered that the American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set is 40% off and flying off the site.

It comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths for just $40, which equals less than $7 apiece. Each is made of high-quality Turkish cotton that shoppers describe as “so soft and fluffy” even after multiple washes. No wonder it’s the no.1 bestselling in the hand bath towels category and backed by nearly 39,000 five-star ratings.

American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $67) at Amazon

Thankfully, this deal isn’t color-specific, meaning you can choose from any of the 20 shades available and take advantage of the sale. No matter the theme of your bathroom, there’s bound to be a color that matches your aesthetic, whether you prefer neutral tones like white, black, and beige or seek bright hues like sky blue, lilac, and lemon yellow.

Over 200 people alone said that this towel set is the “best” they’ve ever had for various reasons, including softness, durability, and price.

“I have had many brands of bath linens, but this is the softest and most absorbent I have ever had,” one reviewer wrote . “They are beautiful and I have ordered two sets of them. They wash and come out of the dryer beautifully…my guests have commented on how soft they are.”

If bath towels aren’t a household essential you want to spend a lot of money on, take this as your opportunity to get a quality 6-piece set for less. Just spend just $40 while it’s on sale and get everything you need to complete your bathroom’s linen collection.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.