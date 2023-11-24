Amazon’s no.1 bestselling 'heavenly' towel set with nearly 40,000 perfect ratings is 58% off for Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
There’s no better feeling than stepping out of the shower and wrapping yourself in a warm, plush towel. Instead of using your old worn-out linens that are thin and frayed, treat yourself to a new bath towel set while the no.1 bestseller at Amazon is on major sale during its massive Black Friday sale. Experts recommend replacing your bath towels every two to five years to ensure you’re drying yourself with clean and soft fabric, and we’re willing to bet it’s been a while since you took that advice.
The
American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set, $34 (was $80) at
Amazon
Nearly 40,000 shoppers have given these towels a five-star rating, and hundreds call them the “best towels ever” for how good the fabric is. Others describe them as “thick and fluffy.” According to the brand, Turkish cotton has longer fibers that make it more absorbent than other materials, which is why these towels are quick-drying and more effective.
“They were big and fluffy even before I washed them but afterward they were like clouds that dropped down out of the sky,”
There’s no telling how long this Amazon Black Friday deal will last, so don’t take any chances and add a set of the
