Amazon slashed the price of its no. 1 bestselling $80 6-piece bath towel set to only $31 for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If there's one thing worth investing in, it's a good set of towels. There's nothing worse than dealing with a flimsy, nonabsorbent towel or having to pick off towel shedding after drying off from a shower.

But it looks like you don't have to spend too much to get luxury-quality towels, thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. During the major sales event, Amazon is offering its bestselling towel set for only $31. At over 60% off the original price, the American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set is at its lowest price ever, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel.

American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set, $31 (was $80) at Amazon

The American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set features two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. The towels are made from 100% Turkish cotton, making them soft, absorbent, and thick. They're also OEKO-TEX Standard 100-Certified and made without harsh chemicals.

The towels are available in 20 different colors. You can get them in neutrals, like white, beige, gray, and black, or more vibrant pops of color, such as aqua blue, lemon yellow, sage green, and sky blue.

With over 46,000 five-star ratings, customers are loving this towel set from Amazon.

One shopper wrote that the towels are a "must-have," turn the "everyday bathing routine into a spa-like experience," and "offer unrivaled softness, absorbency, and durability, making them an essential addition to any bathroom." They noted that a standout feature was how the towels have a "luxurious feel against the skin."

Another shopper also praised the towels for its high quality "soft and plush" feel and wrote that the "towels are very close, if not better than the towels you find in luxury spa resorts."