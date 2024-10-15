Kohl's is selling a 'rich-looking' $300 4-piece luggage set for only $132, but only with an exclusive code

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're planning a winter getaway or a holiday vacation to visit family, part of prepping for your next trip includes making sure you have reliable and durable luggage. Instead of paying hundreds of dollars for a single bag, take advantage of Kohl's limited-time deals and score an entire set on sale.

The American Flyer Lyon 4-Piece Luggage Set comes with one large, medium, and small suitcase as well as a doctor's bag, which makes for a great carry-on. With the exclusive coupon code SAVE20, you can secure a $168 discount to bring the overall price down to only $132. That equals just $33 apiece, which is a steal for a single suitcase considering some cost well over $100 on their own.

Apply the coupon before adding the set to your cart and the sale price will be reflected at checkout. Plus, you'll even unlock free shipping and it can arrive in as little as three days, depending on your location.

American Flyer Lyon 4-Piece Wheeled Luggage Set, $132 (was $300) at Kohl's

These bags are made of 600-denier polyester, which has a higher thread count to make them stronger and thicker. That means your belongings will be safe and sound as you travel whether it's by train, car, or plane. They also have other convenient features like in-line skate wheels, telescoping handles, and several pockets to help with organization.

Although the set doesn't have a ton of ratings quite yet, all of the current reviewers have given it five stars. One person said it was "super stylish" and wrote, "I am very impressed with the workmanship and the rich-looking fabric."