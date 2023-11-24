Amazon’s most popular winter coat is nearly 50% off for Black Friday, along with a ton more cozy essentials

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As someone who likes to pamper herself more than a well-cared-for housecat, and the gloom of cold weather looms in the not-so-distant future, it’s time to cozy up with an assortment of blankets, slippers, self-heating mugs and a good book.

Swaddle yourself (or a loved one) with these popular cold weather products selling like hotcakes on Amazon during its doorbuster Black Friday event. And if you don't have time to grow roots on the couch, we’ve also sourced the best deals for your outdoor adventures as well, from earmuffs and gloves to puffer jackets and waterproof boots. We promise those sensitive to the weather changes will appreciate these thoughtful gifts.

Orolay Thick Down Jacket, From $90 (was $152) at Amazon

Amazon

This jacket triggered a flood of purchases in recent years as evidenced by more than 27,000 ratings and a solid 4.5 star rating on Amazon. Colloquially known as the “Amazon jacket”, the Orolay down jacket should be a staple for any woman looking for a comfortable, warm fit at a great price. Currently marked down over 40% off for Black Friday, this jacket features a fleece-lined hood, six big pockets, and the company boasts it has great windproofing with 90% duck down filler.

Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie, $23 (was $30) at Amazon

Amazon

Forget your crop tops and don a blanket hoodie for the ultimate lounging experience. Need to get up for a cup of coffee? Not to worry, your blanket will come along for the ride, shrouded in Sherpa and flannel fleece, conveniently equipped with pockets and a ribbed cuff for a more snug fit around your wrists. As one reviewer said, “[It’s] so much better than an Oodie. Softer, more reasonably priced, washes easily and is incredibly warm and cozy.”

Ember Smart Mug, $109 (was $150) at Amazon

Amazon

Life is only as good as the next sip of your coffee (said no one ever), but it rings true enough for the cold-weather sloth that needs that java juice to prepare for the day. You can use this editor-favorite Ember Mug with or without the app to set your desired temperature and it has an auto sleep function to turn off after two hours of inactivity. The battery life can heat your drink for up to 80 minutes on a full charge, or all day on the charging coaster.

Chrleisure Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings, $14 (was $18) at Amazon

Amazon

Even as more companies require workers to head back into the office, you’ll have to pry these leggings out of my freezing cold hands. Freezing being the operative word before donning these fleece lined winter leggings. As someone who does a lot of chores outdoors, fleece-lined leggings are a lifesaver and deep pockets are a must-have when you’re on the go. These are great for a workout or can be slipped on under another set of pants for an even warmer fit.

Donpapa Memory Foam Fluffy Slippers, $19 (was $40) at Amazon

Amazon

With over 23,000 ratings on Amazon, the price is definitely right for these memory foam slippers during Black Friday. If the Ugg price point isn’t to your liking, these slippers come in a variety of colors and sizes. Reviewers consistently rave about the memory foam, saying “These slippers are incredibly soft and warm, providing unmatched comfort for my feet. The memory foam feels like a plush hug, and the slip-on design makes them convenient and easy to wear around the house.”

Ultraideas Unisex Indoor Bedroom Slippers, From $18 (was $30) at Amazon

Amazon

If the Ugg-inspired look isn't to your taste, these bedroom slippers with more than 50,000 ratings and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon cannot be a lie. This classic slipper should be a staple for anyone in the household who likes warm feet and needs some extra memory foam support. Hard rubber soles also ensure you can run around outdoors to grab your mail or let the dog out without thoroughly soaking your slippers. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, this versatile slipper is also now marked down over 40% off for Black Friday.

Musicozy Sleep Headphones With Bluetooth, $16 (was $40) at Amazon

Amazon

Insomnia is nothing to joke about, so we’ll forgo the sleep puns and just point to this Bluetooth-enabled headphone that can double as a sleep mask. If you’re into meditating, mindfulness or simply require your family to just give you a second to yourself, this headband touts 10 hours of continuous playing (takes one to two hours of charging), supports music and call features, and comes equipped with adjustable speakers for a truly unisex design.

VanSmaGo Rechargeable Hand Warmers, From $30 (was $43) at Amazon

Amazon

My husband is always cold — many a year of holiday gifts has given him quite an assortment of hoodies and jackets, but this year is the year of hand warmers. Featuring three heat settings and a rechargeable battery, this hand warmer will last between three to six hours and even claims it can double as a backup battery for your USB devices. This is the gift ideal for anyone on your list that suffers from hand pain and arthritis during harsh winters.

Hot Feet Thermal Socks for Men, $16 (was $22) at Amazon

Amazon

If you need to keep your feet warm and toasty this season, these socks are suitable for hiking, hunting, skiing or working out with its moisture-wicking fabric to pull away sweat from your skin.

NY Threads Men’s Fleece Bathrobe, $25 (was $34) at Amazon

Amazon

A little luxury can go a long way. Cozy up with this comfortable fleece robe, with two large front pockets to stash your phone (or snacks), with long sleeves and enough length to hit even a tall man’s knees according to the reviewers.

Amazon

If you’ve grabbed a rob and some slippers, it’s time to take your spa-like living to the next level with this foot massager. With a deep-kneading shiatsu foot massage and a foot warmer, this could be the perfect gift for someone on their feet all day. It fits up to a men’s size 12, so ideal for most feet sizes. It also comes equipped with a removable cloth for easy washing to keep the foot massager hygienic if you have multiple users in the household.

Yeti Stainless Steel Rambler Drinking Cup, $15 (was $20) at Amazon

Amazon

We’ve all heard about the Yeti and Stanley cups when it comes to keeping your drinks ice cold, but we’re including the Yeti Rambler on this list when it comes to keeping your beverages hot. Your coffee will stay nice and warm with the double-wall vacuum insulation. It’s also BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and the no-sweat design will keep your hands nice and dry during any season.

FZ Fantastic Zone Unisex Beanie, Scarf and Gloves Set, $24 (was $37) at Amazon

Amazon

Why search for individual pieces when this set can get you all you need for multiple people on your shopping list? This cold-weather kit comes in multiple colors, and the beanie cuff can be rolled up or down depending on the wearers head size. Touchscreen gloves on the thumb, index and middle fingers allow you to use your smartphone or car touchscreen without taking off your gloves, and the infinity scarf is long enough to allow for multiple styles of wear.