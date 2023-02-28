Skip to main content

Amazon Shoppers Love This 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum That's Now Just $76

A Voweek vacuum with nearly 2,000 five-star ratings is majorly discounted on Amazon right now.

There's never too much one can do to keep a clean home--we do spend a lot of time in them, after all. And one of the easiest ways to keep your home fresh and tidy is by getting the right gear. 

While powerful vacuum cleaners can typically cost you, the Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is available at a great low price at Amazon  (AMZN)  right now.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($76, originally $129.99 at Amazon)

Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Being able to get something as effective at keeping the home clean like the Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for under $100 is a steal. Being able to grab it for under $80? That's something too good to pass up.

This cordless vacuum cleaner has several helpful design features, like LED headlights, a 180-degree rotatable brush head, and a HEPA filter. The dual brush head, with a soft and stiff roller, helps pick up all kinds of dirt and debris on the floor, especially if you have animals in the house, while the nimble design lets you get into every nook and cranny.

In terms of power, this vacuum uses two suction modes coupled with a four-stage filtration system. This can suck up to 99.99% of dust particles that are as small as .1-microns to keep the area as free from secondary pollution as possible. With a full charge on the detachable battery, you get 30 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time.

The Voweek looks like a classic cordless unit, but it boasts a retractable tube that can be set in various positions, allowing you to easily vacuum the floor at full length or shorten the tube for an experience closer to a compact dust-buster. In total, you can set this vacuum to six different positions.

Being able to keep those floors (and curtains) clean in a package as convenient as this is worth a lot of money, but luckily you only have to spend $76 if you shop now. The Voweek vacuum is convenient in the efficacy of its design, but also in the way it can be stored when not in use. Stand it up in the closet or hang it from a hook: Either way, it's not in the way. Score the extra savings by clicking the additional 5% coupon on the Amazon page.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Related news on TheStreet

Prime truck is seen on a highway in the United States of America
Deals & Bargains News

Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' $61 survival kit for $42, and shoppers say it's 'compact and easy to carry'

By Victoria Garcia
Munich, Bavaria Germany - Amazon Deutschland Services GmbH e-commerce german headquarters office building with wet glass green trademark logo.
Deals & Bargains News

Amazon is selling a $400 pizza oven for just $198, and shoppers say it's 'one of the best purchases' they've made

By Pauline Lacsamana
The Walmart logo appears on the screen of a smartphone in Reno, United States
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling a 'gorgeous' $227 bookcase for only $129, and hundreds of shoppers have it in their carts

By Pauline Lacsamana
Las Vegas - Walmart Retail Location
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling 'elegant' $100 porcelain dishes for only $47, and shoppers praise them as 'sturdy'

By Adam Reeder
A person holds an Amazon package. Lead KL 021423
Deals & Bargains News

Amazon is selling popular $130 earbuds for only $22, and shoppers say they're 'fantastic'

By Gabi Hondorp

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily stock and investing news right in your inbox every weekday? Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now

Latest from TheStreet Pro

1-9-25-boots_outdoors_kl
TheStreet Pro
SEZNLCWEN.ACWEN

3 Off-the-Beaten-Path Top Stock Picks for 2025

By MoneyShow.com
Jefferies Gets a Friend With Deep Pockets. Should You Join In?
TheStreet Pro
JEFMSBACXL

Jefferies Brings Major Confirmation for Our Financial Services Names

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO
Charting the Russell 2000: Bullish Evidence Is Piling Up
TheStreet Pro
ACICOST

Revenue Report Shows This Holding Is Up Bigly

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO
Digging Into Monday Morning's Economic Data
TheStreet Pro
ADPIACICOST

The First Five Days Are in and We're Letting the Data Talk to Us

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO
Market Recon TheStreet Pro
TheStreet Pro

Bearish Warning Signs Develop for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq

By Stephen Guilfoyle