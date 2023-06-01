Amazon Just Slashed the Price of a Shopper-Favorite Bluetooth Speaker Down to $34

Whether you’re headed down the shore this summer or sticking around the house, you’ll want to play some music. For those times when earbuds just won’t cut it, you’ll want to have a dependable Bluetooth speaker to call upon.

While some of them can be super costly, we found one that Amazon Shoppers love and is also 73% off. That’s a pretty wild discount and knocks the cost of this Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker from $125.99 to just $34.29. Best of all, Prime members score fast free shipping.

However, unlike most epic deals on Amazon (AMZN) , this one has a countdown timer. You’ll need to act fast and score this within five hours or before this Lightning deal gets fully claimed.

Leading the feature set with the Vanzon V40 is a set of two drivers and two passive radiators for vibrant, robust sound. You can even pair two together pretty seamlessly for a true stereo sound experience.

Regarding getting connected for playback, the Vanzon is a Bluetooth 5.0 speaker, which should deliver strong connectivity. You also have three different playback modes, which lets you plug in via an audio jack or USB-C. Like any good Bluetooth speaker, it boasts some RGB lighting to let you pump up the jams and the party vibes.

While you can control playback and volume from the connected device via Bluetooth, there are ruggedized buttons up top on the long side. The speaker itself is pretty rugged in the shape of a canister triangle. In fact, it’s an IPX7 rated against water and dust. Essentially, it can survive a dip in the pool so long it doesn’t stay there too long and can most certainly be used in light rain.

Last but not least, let’s talk about battery life. Vanzon packed a 3,600mAh battery inside, which they note can deliver up to 24 hours of playback. Of course, that will vary depending on how you’re connected and the volume level, but that is solid for a Bluetooth speaker.

Overall, Vanzon checks off all the boxes regarding what you would want in a Bluetooth speaker, and it has over 4,800 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers who have left comments have noted, “It’s an awesome speaker” and said it delivers “fantastic value with superb fidelity.”

You’ll want to act fast and score the Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker while it’s over 70% off during this Lightning deal on Amazon.

