The best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals to shop before they sell out today: Live updates
image caption
HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA - Image of an Amazon package.

These deals won't last long.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Julie Clopper/Getty Images

These deals won't last long.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's officially day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2024, and if you're really looking for the absolute best deals today, look no further than Amazon's Lightning Deals page. Updated roughly every 30 minutes, this is where you can find the most exciting deals of the day, so we'll be updating this story throughout the day as well. Prime Day this year only lasts through tonight, so it's time to get shopping.

As with every other Prime Day sale held, you must be a Prime member to snag the biggest deals during the event. You can sign up for a free trial if you aren't one already. There will be thousands of sales across nearly every category, including electronics, home, beauty, apparel, outdoor equipment and more.

What are Amazon Lightning Deals?

Lightning Deals are limited-stock and time-sensitive deals for a particular product, service or company taking part in the Prime Day 2024 sale. We're anticipating new deals approximately every 30 minutes, and each day will feature new and unique deals.

Here at TheStreet, we're scouring the best Lightning Deals and will give you live updates throughout the day. Be sure to check back frequently, as we'll be adding Amazon sales in real-time.

Amazon Prime Day Best Lightning Deals

Last updated at 4:04 pm EST 

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $45 (was $59) at Amazon 

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, 2-Pack

Levoit Air Purifier for Large Room, $160 (was $200) at Amazon 

Levoit Air Purifier for Large Room,

Jxrev Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds with LED Display, $20 (was $68) at Amazon 

Jxrev Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds with LED Display

Champion Power Equipment 4750-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator, $468 (was $669) at Amazon 

Champion Power Equipment 4750-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator

Bodega Cooler 12 Volt Car Refrigerator, $336 (was $438) at Amazon 

Bodega Cooler 12 Volt Car Refrigerator

Amazon Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi Router, 4-Pack, $200 ($440) at Amazon 

Amazon Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi Router

Romrol Dog Stairs Ramp, $30 (was $50) at Amazon 

Romrol Dog Stairs Ramp

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike, $170 (was $260) at Amazon 

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

PatioMage Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair, $272 (was $400) at Amazon 

PatioMage Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

Anlmz 3 in 1 Charging Station, $19 (was $43) at Amazon 

Anlmz 3 in 1 Charging Station

Haixin Storage Bins with Lids, $100 (was $200) at Amazon 

Haixin Storage Bins with Lids

Renpho Smart Scale, $20 (was $35) at Amazon 

Renpho Smart Scale

PetSafe 1-Piece Sliding Glass Pet Door, $130 (was $205) at Amazon 

PetSafe 1-Piece Sliding Glass Pet Door

Kelamayi Upgrade Broom and Dustpan Set, $19 (was $39) at Amazon 

Kelamayi Upgrade Broom and Dustpan Set

Mcgor Under Cabinet Lights, $19 (was $30) at Amazon 

Mcgor Under Cabinet Lights

Bedsure 100% Cotton Blanket, $35 (was $50) at Amazon

Bedsure 100% Cotton Blanket

Scotch Thermal Laminator and Pouch Bundle, $38 (was $67) at Amazon 

Scotch Thermal Laminator

Fellow Gen 2 Ode Brew Grinder, $376 (was $345) at Amazon 

Fellow Gen 2 Ode Brew Grinder

Bentgo Classic - Adult Bento Box, $12 (was $30) at Amazon 

Bentgo

GoGonova Cordless Glue Gun, $20 (was $30) at Amazon 

GoGonova Cordless Glue Gun

Madesmart 2-Tier Plastic Multipurpose Organizer, $14 (was $23) at Amazon 

Madesmart 2-Tier Plastic Multipurpose Organizer

Niceday Steppers for Exercise, $50 (was $70) at Amazon 

Niceday Steppers for Exercise

HuggieGems Magnetic Spice Storage Rack Organizer, $18 (was $25) at Amazon 

HuggieGems Magnetic Spice Storage Rack Organizer

Chxxy 5X Pain Relief Cervical Pillow, $33 (was $50) at Amazon 

Chxxy 5X Pain Relief Cervical Pillow

Hihegd Survival Kit, $40 (was $61) at Amazon 

Hihegd Survival Kit

Sensi Smart Thermostat, $74 (was $130) at Amazon 

Sensi Smart Thermostat

Free Village Nugget Ice Maker, $160 (was $200) at Amazon 

Free Village Nugget Ice Maker

MooMee Bedding Linen Duvet Cover Set, $55 (was $110) at Amazon 

MooMee Bedding Linen Duvet Cover Set

AmyHomie Cooling Blanket, $40 (was $70) at Amazon 

AmyHomie Cooling Blanket

Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel, $19 (was $32) at Amazon

Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel

Tessan Surge Protector Flat Extension Cord, $19 (was $24) at Amazon 

Tessan Surge Protector Flat Extension Cord

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags, $18 (was $45) at Amazon 

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags

Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals, $18 (was $30) at Amazon 

Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals

Civpower Neck Fan, $22 (was $33) at Amazon 

Civpower Neck Fan

Yagud Under Desk Treadmill, $140 (was $200) at Amazon 

Yagud Under Desk Treadmill

CozyLux King Bed in a Bag, $40 (was $73) at Amazon 

CozyLux King Bed in a Bag

Glahoden Retractable Garden Hose Reel, $128 (was $160) at Amazon 

Retractable Garden Hose Reel

Dreamsmith 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $86 (was $130) at Amazon 

Dreamsmith 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Levoit Air Purifier, $40 (was $50) at Amazon 

Levoit Air Purifier
Easeland Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow Cover, $40 (was $50) at Amazon 

Easeland Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow Cover
Ausic Portable Misting Fan, $34 (was $50) at Amazon 

Ausic Portable Misting Fan
Etguuds 2-Pack 3-Foot USB C Cables, $6 (was $15) at Amazon 

Etguuds 2-Pack 3-Foot USB C Cables
Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack, $22 (was $34) at Amazon 

Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack

Amazon Prime Day Best Lightning Deals Day 1

(Psst...These deals are still live, so don't sleep on them!) 

Honiture Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $142 (was $199) at Amazon

Honiture Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Merach Recumbent Exercise Bike, $220 (was $400) at Amazon

Merach Recumbent Exercise Bike

UNP 6-Person Waterproof Tent, $115 (was $170) at Amazon

UNP 6-Person Waterproof Tent

WOQQW Neck Massager, $32 (was $50) at Amazon 

WOQQW Neck Massager

SpaceAid Spice Rack Organizer, $33 (was $44) at Amazon 

SpaceAid Spice Rack Organizer

Abba Patio 9-Foot Lyon Outdoor Patio Umbrella, $37 (was $70) at Amazon 

Abba Patio 9-Foot Lyon Outdoor Patio Umbrella

Soundcore Anker 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $40 (was $51) at Amazon 

Soundcore Anker 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Walkingpad Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, $299 (was $349) at Amazon 

Walkingpad Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill

Imarku Knife Set, $80 (was $100) at Amazon

Imarku Knife Set

Cocivivre Retractable Car Charger, $21 (was $26) at Amazon 

Cocivivre Retractable Car Charger

HeroSet Office Chair, $190 (was $280) at Amazon 

HeroSet Office Chair

Bagail Compression Packing Cubes, 4-Pack, $17 (was $27) at Amazon 

Bagail Compression Packing Cubes

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed, $37 (was $46) at Amazon 

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

Yiisonger Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, $27 (was $40) at Amazon 

Yiisonger Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

Onseen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $55 (was $280) at Amazon 

Onseen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras, $25 (was $31) at Amazon 

Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras

Raxurt Splash Pad, $17 (was $33) at Amazon 

Raxurt Splash Pad

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel, $10 (was $12) at Amazon 

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Cubes, $15 (was $21) at Amazon 

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Cubes

Kitchen in the Box 32-Quart Extra Large Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo, $116 (was $230) at Amazon 

Kitchen in the Box 32-Quart Extra Large Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo

Arched Full-Length Mirror, $56 (was $67) at Amazon 

Arched Full-Length Mirror

Branch Ergonomic Chair, $279 (was $349) at Amazon 

Branch Ergonomic Chair

Gugttr Under Desk Elliptical Machine, $120 (was $190) at Amazon 

Gugttr Under Desk Elliptical Machine

Bird Buddy Original Smart Bird Feeder, $239 (was $300) at Amazon 

Bird Buddy Original Smart Bird Feeder

Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket, $29 (was $50) at Amazon 

Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket

Alfiot Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor, $40 (was $50) at Amazon 

Alfiot Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor

Greener Walker Poop Bags for Dog Waste, $15 (was $20) at Amazon 

Greener Walker Poop Bags for Dog Waste

Takki Portable Power Station 88Wh, $69 (was $90) at Amazon 

Takki Portable Power Station 88Wh

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones, $30 (was $50) at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauté Pan, $116 (was $145) at Amazon 

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauté Pan

Jgstkcity  40W Fast Charging Station, $32 (was $50) at Amazon 

Jgstkcity 40W Fast Charging Station

Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker, $128 (was $195) at Amazon 

Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer

Bigasuo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame, $45 (was $70) at Amazon 

Bigasuo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame

Coleman Chiller Wheeled Soft Cooler, $48 (was $65) at Amazon 

Coleman Chiller Wheeled Soft Cooler

Veehoo Original Cooling Elevated Dog Bed, $32 (was $42) at Amazon 

Veehoo Original Cooling Elevated Dog Bed

GorFanty Steam Mop, $90 (was $120) at Amazon 

GorFanty Steam Mop

Hexeum Telescope 80mm Aperture 600mm, $80 (was $200) at Amazon

Hexeum Telescope 80mm Aperture 600mm

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler with Heavy Duty Handles, $93 (was $110) at Amazon 

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler with Heavy Duty Handles

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, $100 (was $170) at Amazon 

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill, $238 (was $320) at Amazon 

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier, $156 (was $230) at Amazon 

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush, $140 (was $200) at Amazon 

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush

Eureka NEC280TL RapidClean Pro Cordless Cleaner for Hard Floors, $100 (was $150) at Amazon 

Eureka NEC280TL RapidClean Pro Cordless Cleaner for Hard Floors

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $90 (was $160) at Amazon 

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

