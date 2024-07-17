The best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals to shop before they sell out today: Live updates

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's officially day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2024, and if you're really looking for the absolute best deals today, look no further than Amazon's Lightning Deals page. Updated roughly every 30 minutes, this is where you can find the most exciting deals of the day, so we'll be updating this story throughout the day as well. Prime Day this year only lasts through tonight, so it's time to get shopping.

As with every other Prime Day sale held, you must be a Prime member to snag the biggest deals during the event. You can sign up for a free trial if you aren't one already. There will be thousands of sales across nearly every category, including electronics, home, beauty, apparel, outdoor equipment and more.

What are Amazon Lightning Deals?

Lightning Deals are limited-stock and time-sensitive deals for a particular product, service or company taking part in the Prime Day 2024 sale. We're anticipating new deals approximately every 30 minutes, and each day will feature new and unique deals.

Here at TheStreet, we're scouring the best Lightning Deals and will give you live updates throughout the day. Be sure to check back frequently, as we'll be adding Amazon sales in real-time.

Amazon Prime Day Best Lightning Deals

Last updated at 4:04 pm EST

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $45 (was $59) at Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier for Large Room, $160 (was $200) at Amazon

Jxrev Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds with LED Display, $20 (was $68) at Amazon

Champion Power Equipment 4750-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator, $468 (was $669) at Amazon

Bodega Cooler 12 Volt Car Refrigerator, $336 (was $438) at Amazon

Amazon Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi Router, 4-Pack, $200 ($440) at Amazon

Romrol Dog Stairs Ramp, $30 (was $50) at Amazon

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike, $170 (was $260) at Amazon

PatioMage Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair, $272 (was $400) at Amazon

Anlmz 3 in 1 Charging Station, $19 (was $43) at Amazon

Haixin Storage Bins with Lids, $100 (was $200) at Amazon

Renpho Smart Scale, $20 (was $35) at Amazon

PetSafe 1-Piece Sliding Glass Pet Door, $130 (was $205) at Amazon

Kelamayi Upgrade Broom and Dustpan Set, $19 (was $39) at Amazon

Mcgor Under Cabinet Lights, $19 (was $30) at Amazon

Bedsure 100% Cotton Blanket, $35 (was $50) at Amazon

Scotch Thermal Laminator and Pouch Bundle, $38 (was $67) at Amazon

Fellow Gen 2 Ode Brew Grinder, $376 (was $345) at Amazon

Bentgo Classic - Adult Bento Box, $12 (was $30) at Amazon

GoGonova Cordless Glue Gun, $20 (was $30) at Amazon

Madesmart 2-Tier Plastic Multipurpose Organizer, $14 (was $23) at Amazon

Niceday Steppers for Exercise, $50 (was $70) at Amazon

HuggieGems Magnetic Spice Storage Rack Organizer, $18 (was $25) at Amazon

Chxxy 5X Pain Relief Cervical Pillow, $33 (was $50) at Amazon

Hihegd Survival Kit, $40 (was $61) at Amazon

Sensi Smart Thermostat, $74 (was $130) at Amazon

Free Village Nugget Ice Maker, $160 (was $200) at Amazon

MooMee Bedding Linen Duvet Cover Set, $55 (was $110) at Amazon

AmyHomie Cooling Blanket, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel, $19 (was $32) at Amazon

Tessan Surge Protector Flat Extension Cord, $19 (was $24) at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags, $18 (was $45) at Amazon

Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals, $18 (was $30) at Amazon

Civpower Neck Fan, $22 (was $33) at Amazon

Yagud Under Desk Treadmill, $140 (was $200) at Amazon

CozyLux King Bed in a Bag, $40 (was $73) at Amazon

Glahoden Retractable Garden Hose Reel, $128 (was $160) at Amazon

Dreamsmith 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $86 (was $130) at Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

Easeland Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow Cover, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

Ausic Portable Misting Fan, $34 (was $50) at Amazon

Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack, $22 (was $34) at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Best Lightning Deals Day 1



(Psst...These deals are still live, so don't sleep on them!)

Honiture Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $142 (was $199) at Amazon

Merach Recumbent Exercise Bike, $220 (was $400) at Amazon

UNP 6-Person Waterproof Tent, $115 (was $170) at Amazon

WOQQW Neck Massager, $32 (was $50) at Amazon

SpaceAid Spice Rack Organizer, $33 (was $44) at Amazon

Abba Patio 9-Foot Lyon Outdoor Patio Umbrella, $37 (was $70) at Amazon

Soundcore Anker 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $40 (was $51) at Amazon

Walkingpad Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, $299 (was $349) at Amazon

Imarku Knife Set, $80 (was $100) at Amazon

Cocivivre Retractable Car Charger, $21 (was $26) at Amazon

HeroSet Office Chair, $190 (was $280) at Amazon

Bagail Compression Packing Cubes, 4-Pack, $17 (was $27) at Amazon

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed, $37 (was $46) at Amazon

Yiisonger Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, $27 (was $40) at Amazon

Onseen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $55 (was $280) at Amazon

Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras, $25 (was $31) at Amazon

Raxurt Splash Pad, $17 (was $33) at Amazon

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel, $10 (was $12) at Amazon

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Cubes, $15 (was $21) at Amazon

Kitchen in the Box 32-Quart Extra Large Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo, $116 (was $230) at Amazon

Arched Full-Length Mirror, $56 (was $67) at Amazon

Branch Ergonomic Chair, $279 (was $349) at Amazon

Gugttr Under Desk Elliptical Machine, $120 (was $190) at Amazon

Bird Buddy Original Smart Bird Feeder, $239 (was $300) at Amazon

Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket, $29 (was $50) at Amazon

Alfiot Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

Greener Walker Poop Bags for Dog Waste, $15 (was $20) at Amazon

Takki Portable Power Station 88Wh, $69 (was $90) at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones, $30 (was $50) at Amazon

Amazon

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauté Pan, $116 (was $145) at Amazon

Amazon

Jgstkcity 40W Fast Charging Station, $32 (was $50) at Amazon

Amazon

Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker, $128 (was $195) at Amazon

Amazon

Bigasuo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame, $45 (was $70) at Amazon

Amazon

Coleman Chiller Wheeled Soft Cooler, $48 (was $65) at Amazon

Amazon

Veehoo Original Cooling Elevated Dog Bed, $32 (was $42) at Amazon

Amazon

GorFanty Steam Mop, $90 (was $120) at Amazon

Amazon

Hexeum Telescope 80mm Aperture 600mm, $80 (was $200) at Amazon

Amazon

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler with Heavy Duty Handles, $93 (was $110) at Amazon

Amazon

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, $100 (was $170) at Amazon

Amazon

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill, $238 (was $320) at Amazon

Amazon

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier, $156 (was $230) at Amazon

Amazon

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush, $140 (was $200) at Amazon

Amazon

Eureka NEC280TL RapidClean Pro Cordless Cleaner for Hard Floors, $100 (was $150) at Amazon

Amazon

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $90 (was $160) at Amazon