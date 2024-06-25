Skip to main content
Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates are official, and you can already shop these 8 incredible deals up to 73% off

Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates are official, and you can already shop these 8 incredible deals up to 73% off

And you don't even need a Prime membership to take advantage of early deals.

And you don't even need a Prime membership to take advantage of early deals.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's that time of year when shoppers are awaiting Amazon's official Prime Day announcement, and the day has finally come. We won't make you wait any longer — Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place on July 16 and 17 and will run for 48 hours with tons of Lightning Deals in between just like in prior years.

The only catch is that you'll need a Prime membership to unlock access to the thousands upon thousands of deals across every category including home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, tech, patio, and outdoor. If you're not already a member, we suggest signing up right away for only $15 per month to ensure you're prepared. Or, if you're new, you're eligible to do a 30-day free trial, which still gives you full access to the sale.

himoon-bed-pillows-amazon-sale

One of Amazon's top-selling pillows that shoppers say is 'hotel quality' is on sale for under $10 apiece

Read More
himoon-bed-pillows-amazon-sale

One of Amazon's top-selling pillows that shoppers say is 'hotel quality' is on sale for under $10 apiece

Read More

Not only does becoming a Prime member allow you to shop exclusive deals during Prime Day, but it also grants you the ability to shop other exclusive offers throughout the year. Plus, you'll get free two-day shipping on select items along with more perks like Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Amazon Music.

The good news is, whether you're currently a Prime member or not, you can already shop massive markdowns across several categories up to 73% off. Instead of making you search for Amazon's secret early Prime Day deals, we've curated a list of the best items to add to your cart ahead of the main event that will be here in just a few weeks. 

Shark Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation and Self-Emptying Base: After-Christmas Sale on Amazon

Amazon's top-selling robot vacuum that makes shoppers' lives '80x easier' is $300 off right now

Read More
Shark Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation and Self-Emptying Base: After-Christmas Sale on Amazon

Amazon's top-selling robot vacuum that makes shoppers' lives '80x easier' is $300 off right now

Read More

Discounts for the official Prime Day 2024 will begin at midnight PT/3:00 am ET on July 16 and will last until 11:59 pm PT/2:59 am ET on July 17. You'll want to log on early, though, because the best deals are sure to sell out quickly. Check out the full early deals list here

Shark AI Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $599) at Amazon

The Shark AI Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Exclusivo Mezcla Beige Quilt Set King Size, $30 (was $50) at Amazon

The Exclusivo Mezcla Beige Quilt Set King Size is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $126 (was $345) at Amazon

The Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Aquasonic Icon Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $19 (was $30) at Amazon

The Aquasonic Icon Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Black+Decker Air Conditioner, $450 (was $681) at Amazon

The Black+Decker Air Conditioner

Cozsinoor Queen Bed Pillows, $26 (was $97) at Amazon

The Cozsinoor Queen Bed Pillows are on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, $100 (was $130) at Amazon

The Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs are on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick and Handheld Vacuum, $110 (was $155) at Amazon

The Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick and Handheld Vacuum is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Exclusive Investor Content

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on September 04, 2024 in New York City. Stocks opened up mixed a day after beginning the month off with losses with the Dow Jones losing over 600 and Nasdaq closing with a 3.26% loss. All three indexes had their worst days since Aug. 5. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

⭐Meisler: If you're disappointed by the market today, there's some good news

THUMB Trader Alert JS 011823

⭐Market lull sets foundation for positive action

U.S. Economy Is Seeing a Stunning '180-Degree' Turnaround: Top Experts

⭐Three stocks that should see big turnarounds in 2025

Kratos Defense Stock Finds Itself In a Sweet Spot

⭐This defense stock is breaking out after $1.45 billion news

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now