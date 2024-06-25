Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates are official, and you can already shop these 8 incredible deals up to 73% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's that time of year when shoppers are awaiting Amazon's official Prime Day announcement, and the day has finally come. We won't make you wait any longer — Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place on July 16 and 17 and will run for 48 hours with tons of Lightning Deals in between just like in prior years.

The only catch is that you'll need a Prime membership to unlock access to the thousands upon thousands of deals across every category including home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, tech, patio, and outdoor. If you're not already a member, we suggest signing up right away for only $15 per month to ensure you're prepared. Or, if you're new, you're eligible to do a 30-day free trial, which still gives you full access to the sale.

Not only does becoming a Prime member allow you to shop exclusive deals during Prime Day, but it also grants you the ability to shop other exclusive offers throughout the year. Plus, you'll get free two-day shipping on select items along with more perks like Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Amazon Music.

The good news is, whether you're currently a Prime member or not, you can already shop massive markdowns across several categories up to 73% off. Instead of making you search for Amazon's secret early Prime Day deals, we've curated a list of the best items to add to your cart ahead of the main event that will be here in just a few weeks.

Discounts for the official Prime Day 2024 will begin at midnight PT/3:00 am ET on July 16 and will last until 11:59 pm PT/2:59 am ET on July 17. You'll want to log on early, though, because the best deals are sure to sell out quickly. Check out the full early deals list here.

