Amazon Prime Day 2024: Everything we know about the sale, plus 7 early deals you'll want to shop ASAP

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The highly anticipated annual Amazon Prime Day sales event is coming back for its ninth year, and we've got all the details shoppers should know ahead of time, including a few early deals.

It's no secret that this is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, but it only lasts two days, which is why so many people aim to prepare as much as possible. You'll see massive markdowns across all categories like home, kitchen, beauty, apparel, tech, pets, and so much more at shockingly low prices.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Although Amazon hasn't officially announced the exact dates of when Prime Day 2024 will take place, we do know that it's slated to happen sometime in July. Last year, the two-day sale was on July 11 and 12, but the powerhouse retailer is known to mix things up. No matter the dates, it will be the same parade of deals with tons of Lightning Deals popping up throughout.

With that being said, it's beneficial to check back often to ensure you don't miss out on any of the best deals. You never know what might go on sale at any given time, and there's no telling how long highly sought-after items will stay in stock.

What is Prime Day?

If you've never heard of Prime Day before, you're in for a real treat. Some refer to it as "Christmas in July" since many of the discounts are comparable to those you might see during other major sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. One of the perks is that this is a two-day sale that lasts a full 48 hours and gives shoppers a chance to fill their carts without feeling too rushed. Of course, you shouldn't wait too long to make your selections as popular items will sell out, but you have more than a few hours to make your purchases.

All you need to do in preparation is to sign up for a Prime membership for only $14.99 per month or $139 a year. New users also have the option to start a 30-day free trial that automatically renews once the trial ends.

Not only does a membership grant you access to thousands upon thousands of markdowns during Prime Day 2024, but it also unlocks several other bonuses. The membership also gets you free two-day shipping, hidden discounts throughout the year, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading. You'll even get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals every day.

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Even though official Prime Day won't start for a few weeks, we've already discovered early deals Amazon shoppers can add to their carts regardless of their membership status. Keep scrolling to see the 7 best early Prime Day deals to shop right now.

Black+Decker Air Conditioner, $440 (was $681) at Amazon

Amazon's no. 1 bestselling portable air conditioner is a whopping $241 off right now and over 10,000 units have already sold in the past 30 days. It successfully cools rooms up to 700 square feet.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $80 (was $129) at Amazon

These Apple AirPods are at the lowest price we've seen in over a year, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel and they've racked up more than 540,000 five-star ratings.

Cozsinoor Queen Bed Pillows, $26 (was $120) at Amazon

It's not very often that you can find high-quality bed pillows for only $13 apiece, so take advantage of this early Prime Day deal while you still can.

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert, $22 (was $42) at Amazon

Amazon's bestselling comforter that's also a duvet insert is on super sale for only $22 thanks to double discounts. Shoppers say it's "fluffy and lightweight like a cloud."

Eureka Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $130) at Amazon

This cordless stick vacuum doubles as a handheld vacuum cleaner and several shoppers compare it to top brands like Dyson. One reviewer said , "Don’t buy a Dyson, save your money and buy this instead."

Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber, $50 (was $60) at Amazon

Tons of shoppers swear that this electric spin scrubber "will save your back" while cleaning various surfaces, including floors and bathtubs. It comes with eight interchangeable brush heads.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB), $240 (was $340) at Amazon

Anyone who enjoys reading and taking notes should have the Kindle Scribe at the top of their shopping list. This innovative device allows you to read your favorite e-books while jotting down your thoughts.