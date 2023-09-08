It might seem like Amazon just held Prime Day 2023 yesterday, but the online giant confirmed another members-only shopping event is on the books, and it’s coming in hot.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Instead of Prime Day 2.0 or a repeat of 2022’s Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is hosting its first-ever Prime Big Deal Days, a two-day sale in October 10 and 11. It’s essentially a Prime Day two, with savings across nearly every product category on the site, and you’ll need to be a Prime Member to score the discounts (but luckily, you can sign up for a free trial beforehand).

We’re sharing everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, aka the next Prime Day-style sale, and the Prime membership ahead.

When are Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

After only sharing that Prime Big Deal Days would be happening in October, Amazon has finally shared the official dates for its next members-only two-day sale. Prime Big Deal Days will lick off on October 10 and run through the end of the day on October 11.

Last year, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale began on October 11 and wrapped on October 12.

What are Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Like Amazon Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days will be two days featuring thousands upon thousands of discounts across home, tech, kitchen, outdoors, clothing, and countless other product categories. You can expect some deals that stretch to the second day, while other discounts will be much more short-lived, especially Lightning Deals, which expire in a few hours or when stock has sold out.

"Invite-only Deals," featured during Amazon Prime Day 2023, will return for Prime Big Deal Days. Right now, you can see a list of the forthcoming deals and sign up for a chance to shop them here. 60% off a three-pack of Blink Outdoor Cameras , 58% off a Citizen's Promaster Dive Automatic Watch , and 50% off Sony's X8500 soundbar are just a few of the already-announced invite-only deals.

From just-launched tech gadgets to the season’s hottest styles, with essential kitchen gadgets and cozy bed sets in-between, Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale will be a big time to save, especially if you want to get your holiday shopping done early this year.

Who can participate in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Like Amazon Prime Day, the ticket into this new shopping event will be a Prime membership. Additionally, customers will need to be in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, or the United Kingdom.

Amazon’s teasing its next big sale as the event with the “best deals of the season,” so it’s certainly looking like that will kick off the holiday shopping window. It’s also good to note that Prime Big Deal Days will happen after Amazon’s Annual Devices launch on September 20, meaning you can expect new Echo smart speakers and displays, Fire TVs, Kindles, and even Ring or Blink smart home gadgets to be unveiled and then possibly discounted.

What Is Amazon Prime and how much is a membership?

Amazon’s Prime membership comes to life in the form of two monthly or yearly subscription plans. As with competing offerings from Walmart, you’ll save a bit by paying for a full year up-front at $139, which breaks down to about $11.58 a month. If you go the monthly payment route, Amazon Prime is $ 14.99 and is automatically set to renew after 30 days.

An Amazon Prime membership unlocks access to Prime Day and the Prime Big Deal Days but also provides fast, free shipping on tons of items year-round. The Prime membership also grants you access to Prime Video, where you can stream movies and TV shows, and Prime Music, where you can listen to over 100 million songs and access to e-books and podcasts.

What else is included with a Prime membership?

In addition to free shipping and access to Amazon’s core services, the online retailer offers members many perks, including free photo storage with Amazon Photos, discounts at Whole Foods Market stores by scanning a code in the Amazon app, and a subscription to Twitch and free titles from Prime Gaming.

While Prime Day and now Prime Deal Days are limited-time events, Prime members get access to exclusive deals every day. There are more expected savings on Amazon devices, but the discounts also extend into other categories like home, kitchen, and clothing.

You can see a full list of Prime benefits here, and if you’re new to the service, you can even sign up for a 30-day free trial. However, it might behoove you to wait until Amazon formally announces the date for Prime Big Deal Days to get access to the shopping event in that window.

Top Deals on Amazon Right Now

If you’re already a Prime member, you can find savings on Amazon every day. Below is a samples of the best deals you can shop on Amazon right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $27 (was $55) at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $280 (was $330) at Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $220 (was $400) at Amazon

Cuisinart 17-piece Block Knife Set, $71 (was $100) at Amazon

Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $219 (was $300) at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds, $128 (was $200) at Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $500 (was $650) at Amazon

Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier, $190 (was $220) at Amazon

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.