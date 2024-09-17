Skip to main content
Amazon just announced Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Here's everything to know about October Prime Day
image caption
MADRID, SPAIN - The premiere of "En Fin", a series of Amazon Prime at Cine Paz in Madrid, Spain.

Amazon just announced Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Here's everything to know about October Prime Day

Now is a great time to sign up for a Prime membership.

Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

Now is a great time to sign up for a Prime membership.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In case you missed it, Amazon just dropped some major news and we have all the important details shoppers need to know. Prime Big Deal Days 2024 — also known as October Prime Day — has officially been announced, which means now is the perfect time to prepare by investing in a Prime membership to ensure you have access to all of the early deals.

The 48-hour parade of deals begins on Oct. 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET and ends on Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT/2:59 a.m. ET. That means you have two full days to shop thousands upon thousands of incredible deals across all categories including home, kitchen, tech, pets, beauty, fashion, outdoor, and more. Although deals don't officially start for another few weeks, there are already tons of discounts to shop right now up to 70% off. 

Join Amazon Prime for $15 per month after the trial ends

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024

Not all early deals require a membership, so certain discounts are open to everyone and are worth adding to your cart if you want to beat the rush. With that said, it's a good idea to sign up now if you haven't already because some of the best early deals will require an active membership. 

Amazon's bestselling bed sheets with over 134,000 5-star ratings are only $16 during the Big Spring Sale

Amazon is selling its top-rated bed sheets that are as 'soft as a cloud' for only $16

Read More
Amazon's bestselling bed sheets with over 134,000 5-star ratings are only $16 during the Big Spring Sale

Amazon is selling its top-rated bed sheets that are as 'soft as a cloud' for only $16

Read More

The good news is you can start with a 30-day free trial if you're not ready to commit. After the trial ends, it only costs $15 per month. Along with granting access to exclusive sales, it also unlocks other perks like fast, free shipping and access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and the Try Before You Buy program, which allows you to have select fashion items shipped to your home to try on before making a purchase.

Consider Amazon Prime Big Deal Days a great time to start holiday shopping early to avoid last-minute stress later. After all, there are going to be unbelievable deals available in every category, so there's bound to be something for everyone — and it doesn't hurt to treat yourself in the process. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Exclusive Investor Content

Question Marks Lead JS 083022

⭐Meisler: The question is, are we at ‘buy the dip’ or ‘disbelief’?

Market Recon

⭐The witches' brew, Santa and Palantir too

Santa Claus Rally for Stocks Just Months Away?

⭐Is a Santa Claus rally coming to town this week?

A silhouette of the India Gate is seen in New Delhi, India. -lead

⭐Why an India-focused ETF is Asia's top investment pick for 2025

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now