Amazon just announced Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Here's everything to know about October Prime Day

In case you missed it, Amazon just dropped some major news and we have all the important details shoppers need to know. Prime Big Deal Days 2024 — also known as October Prime Day — has officially been announced, which means now is the perfect time to prepare by investing in a Prime membership to ensure you have access to all of the early deals.

The 48-hour parade of deals begins on Oct. 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET and ends on Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT/2:59 a.m. ET. That means you have two full days to shop thousands upon thousands of incredible deals across all categories including home, kitchen, tech, pets, beauty, fashion, outdoor, and more. Although deals don't officially start for another few weeks, there are already tons of discounts to shop right now up to 70% off.

Join Amazon Prime for $15 per month after the trial ends

Not all early deals require a membership, so certain discounts are open to everyone and are worth adding to your cart if you want to beat the rush. With that said, it's a good idea to sign up now if you haven't already because some of the best early deals will require an active membership.

The good news is you can start with a 30-day free trial if you're not ready to commit. After the trial ends, it only costs $15 per month. Along with granting access to exclusive sales, it also unlocks other perks like fast, free shipping and access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and the Try Before You Buy program, which allows you to have select fashion items shipped to your home to try on before making a purchase.

Consider Amazon Prime Big Deal Days a great time to start holiday shopping early to avoid last-minute stress later. After all, there are going to be unbelievable deals available in every category, so there's bound to be something for everyone — and it doesn't hurt to treat yourself in the process.