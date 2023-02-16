Save on a Monitor at Amazon to Upgrade Your WFH Setup

If you're looking to upgrade your work-from-home setup, then you've come to the right place. Sprucing up your office decor and investing in a comfy chair are worthwhile enhancements, but upgrading your monitor can really take your workspace to the next level.

Whether you're interested in a curved screen or a flat monitor, Amazon (AMZN) has got it all at prices you won't be able to resist. They’re currently offering amazing deals on a range of brand-name computer monitors so you can find the perfect one to suit your needs.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Spanning a large 27-inches, this curved monitor from Samsung delivers a full 1080p resolution. Best of all for a smooth experience throughout it features a 60Hz refresh rate, a 4-millisecond response time, and an eye comfort mode which aims to reduce eye strain. Over at Amazon, you can save over $40 and score this for $186.

This option from Samsung is a bit smaller at 22-inches and ditches the curved design for a flat screen. It still maxes out at a 1080p resolution and all eyes will be on content with an ultra-slim, borderless design. The screen’s eye-saver mode and flicker-free technology are perfect for those who have long work days and struggle with eye strain. It’s just $137 with free Prime shipping on Amazon now.

This 23.8-inch monitor from HP opts for an IPS display, features speakers built-in behind the screen, and is fully adjustable. Yes, you can easily adjust the height and even tilt the screen for the best possible view. It also sports a broad range of ports which will allow you to easily connect devices. At Amazon you can get this nearly 24-inch monitor for just $145.

At under $100, this 21.5-inch Acer monitor features sleek bezels all around and boasts a 75Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It features a 1920 x 1080 resolution and you can connect a PC via HDMI or VGA on the back.

This 32-inch Dell curved monitor packs it all with a zippy 165H refresh rate and a wide enough screen to comfortably multitask. You can easily play games on this extended display with support for AMD FreeSync Premium and a 1-millisecond time. Visuals should look sharp and vibrant thanks to a full HD resolution.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.