Skip to main content
Save on a Monitor at Amazon to Upgrade Your WFH Setup

Save on a Monitor at Amazon to Upgrade Your WFH Setup

Whether you're interested in a curved screen or a flat monitor, Amazon has got it all at prices you won't be able to resist.

Whether you're interested in a curved screen or a flat monitor, Amazon has got it all at prices you won't be able to resist.

If you're looking to upgrade your work-from-home setup, then you've come to the right place. Sprucing up your office decor and investing in a comfy chair are worthwhile enhancements, but upgrading your monitor can really take your workspace to the next level.

Whether you're interested in a curved screen or a flat monitor, Amazon  (AMZN)  has got it all at prices you won't be able to resist. They’re currently offering amazing deals on a range of brand-name computer monitors so you can find the perfect one to suit your needs.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Samsung 27-Inch Curved Monitor ($186.00, originally $229.99 at Amazon)

monitor-deal-product-1

Spanning a large 27-inches, this curved monitor from Samsung delivers a full 1080p resolution. Best of all for a smooth experience throughout it features a 60Hz refresh rate, a 4-millisecond response time, and an eye comfort mode which aims to reduce eye strain. Over at Amazon, you can save over $40 and score this for $186.

Samsung 22-Inch Monitor ($137, originally $161.69 at Amazon)

monitor-deal-product-2

This option from Samsung is a bit smaller at 22-inches and ditches the curved design for a flat screen. It still maxes out at a 1080p resolution and all eyes will be on content with an ultra-slim, borderless design. The screen’s eye-saver mode and flicker-free technology are perfect for those who have long work days and struggle with eye strain. It’s just $137 with free Prime shipping on Amazon now.

HP 23.8-Inch 24mh FHD Monitor ($145, originally $159.99 at Amazon)

monitor-deal-product-3

This 23.8-inch monitor from HP opts for an IPS display, features speakers built-in behind the screen, and is fully adjustable. Yes, you can easily adjust the height and even tilt the screen for the best possible view. It also sports a broad range of ports which will allow you to easily connect devices. At Amazon you can get this nearly 24-inch monitor for just $145.

Acer 21.5-Inch Monitor ($89.99, originally $99.99 at Amazon)

monitor-deal-product-4

At under $100, this 21.5-inch Acer monitor features sleek bezels all around and boasts a 75Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It features a 1920 x 1080 resolution and you can connect a PC via HDMI or VGA on the back.

Dell S3222HG 32-inch Curved Monitor ($269.99, originally $299.99 at Amazon)

monitor-deal-product-5

This 32-inch Dell curved monitor packs it all with a zippy 165H refresh rate and a wide enough screen to comfortably multitask. You can easily play games on this extended display with support for AMD FreeSync Premium and a 1-millisecond time. Visuals should look sharp and vibrant thanks to a full HD resolution.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Related news on TheStreet

Hollister / CA / USA - Walmart truck driving on the freeway among hills covered in dry grass
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling a 'stylish' $60 puffer vest for only $15, and shoppers say it's 'warm and cozy'

By Victoria Garcia
MIAMI, FLORIDA - A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter in Miami, Florida.
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling 'soft and comfortable' $21 Hanes sweatpants for just $9, and shoppers say they're 'wonderful'

By Pauline Lacsamana
A shopper walks past a Coach store carrying a handbag, with the store’s luxurious display of leather goods visible through the glass storefront on November 13, 2024 in Chongqing, China.
Deals & Bargains News

Coach Outlet is selling a 'beautiful' $428 shoulder bag for only $219 that shoppers say is the 'perfect size'

By Pauline Lacsamana
Walmart logo is seen at store in Miami, United States
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling a 'versatile' $50 16-piece dinnerware set for just $18, and shoppers say it's 'very sturdy'

By Adam Reeder
The Walmart logo appears on the screen of a smartphone in Reno, United States
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling an 'elegant' $199 floor length mirror for only $53, and shoppers say 'don't hesitate to buy it'

By Emma Kershaw

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily stock and investing news right in your inbox every weekday? Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now

Latest from TheStreet Pro

3-21-24-stocks-buy-sell
TheStreet Pro
WMLHBLDR

We're Adding to This Position as Shares Find Their Footing

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO
What Makes Bitcoin So Tough to Value, and Why a Selloff Could Be in Store
TheStreet Pro
MSTRPLTRARKB

No Reason to Buy MicroStrategy as Bitcoin Price Flashes Warning

By Stephen Guilfoyle
Cisco Reports Earnings on Wednesday: What to Watch
TheStreet Pro
CSCONTGREXTR

Cisco Systems Becomes Backdoor AI Play With Nvidia GPUs

By Ed Ponsi
Charles River Labs Won't See Its Narrow Trading Range Last Forever
TheStreet Pro
LH

We're Picking Up 100 Shares of This Holding After Bird Flu Announcement

By Chris Versace
Market Recon TheStreet Pro
TheStreet Pro
LMTGDRTX

The Santa Claus Rally Is Off to a Good Start

By Stephen Guilfoyle