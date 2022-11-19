Your Guide to Amazon Black Friday Lightning Deals

Amazon announced this week that they will be hosting huge discounts during a 48-hour Black Friday event. This includes sales on some of your favorite brands, like YETI, Sweaty Betty, Bose, Savage X Fenty with Rihanna, Samsung and so many more.
And combined with steep discounts on Amazon's own products, like Alexa-enabled devices and Fire TVs, you'll surely be able to find something for everyone on your list.
Is Amazon Hosting Lightning Deals on Black Friday?
Yes, absolutely. As they announced, Amazon will be dropping new surprise deals, aka lightning deals, every 30 minutes (during select periods) across the two-day event.
Be sure to check back. We'll be covering all of the lighting deals you can't afford to miss right here.
What Black Friday Deals Will Amazon Have?
We are excited to see discounts across some of the biggest brands in clothing and fitness apparel, laptops and monitors, haircare and beauty products, toys, furniture and many more.
Here's some of the products we'll be keeping our eye on during Black Friday, and we'll be sourcing all of the latest deals as they go live.
- Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna
- Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel
- Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.
- Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle
- Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel
- Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines
- Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware
- Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix
- Save up to $100 on Fitbit smartwatches, fitness trackers, and scales
- Save up to 30% on select Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage
- Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2 and get two games for free
- Save $10 on Xbox controllers
Early Black Friday Lightning Deals on Amazon
Posted Nov. 20, 12:02 p.m. Eastern
Sperry Outdoor Boots: Up to 52% off men, women, and kids
29-in-1 Smart Bread Machine: $82.71, originally $129.95; 40% claimed
Ends in 11 hours, or when product sold out.
Winter hat, scarf and gloves: $16.99, originally $19.99
Men's Waterproof Cold Weather Boots: Up to 44% off
Alpha Griller Thermometer: $11.89, originally $19.99; 12% claimed
Ends in 10 hours, or when product sold out.
Coffee Mug Warmer and Wireless Charger: $79.99, originally $88.99
Posted Nov. 19, 1:53 p.m. Eastern
Universal Tilt TV Wall Mount: $25.48, originally $9.99; 76% claimed.
Ends in 6 hours, or when product sold out.
Car Battery Jump Starter: $134.99, originally $199.99; 58% claimed.
Ends in 6 hours, or when product sold out.
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug: $16.99, originally $24.99
Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box: $475.99, originally $598.99; 73% claimed
Ends in 5 hours, or when product sold out.
Fitbit Sense 2: $199.95, originally $299.95
Ergonomic Office Chair: $134.99, originally $199.99; 82% claimed
Ends in 5 hours, or when product sold out.
5G Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4K Projector: $199.99, originally $389.99; 88% claimed
Ends in 7 hours, or when product sold out.
Posted 9:23 p.m. Eastern
JBL Clip 4: $44.95, originally $79.95
Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat: $27.57, originally $36.75
Deals ends in 5 hours.
Amazon Basics Hand Weights: $17.35, originally $36.42
Deal ends in 5 hours.
Amazon Basics Eight Pack Hand Towels: $9.01, originally $15.02
Deal ends in 5 hours.
Wireless Charging Station: $23.99, originally $49.99
Wind Talk Space Heater: $59.49, originally $89.99
85% claimed. Deal ends in 35 minutes, or when product sold out.
Adjustable Bench: $111.99, originally $239.99
95% claimed. Deal ends in 5 hours, or when product sold out.
Electric Heating Pad: $27.99, originally $57.99
86% claimed. Deal ends in 5 hours, or when product sold out.