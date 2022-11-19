Skip to main content
Your Guide to Amazon Black Friday Lightning Deals

Your Guide to Amazon Black Friday Lightning Deals

It's the busiest shopping season of the year, and Amazon is rolling out the red carpet with these short-lived lightning deals.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Amazon

It's the busiest shopping season of the year, and Amazon is rolling out the red carpet with these short-lived lightning deals.

Amazon announced this week that they will be hosting huge discounts during a 48-hour Black Friday event. This includes sales on some of your favorite brands, like YETI, Sweaty Betty, Bose, Savage X Fenty with Rihanna, Samsung and so many more.

And combined with steep discounts on Amazon's own products, like Alexa-enabled devices and Fire TVs, you'll surely be able to find something for everyone on your list. 

Is Amazon Hosting Lightning Deals on Black Friday?

Yes, absolutely. As they announced, Amazon will be dropping new surprise deals, aka lightning dealsevery 30 minutes (during select periods) across the two-day event.

Be sure to check back. We'll be covering all of the lighting deals you can't afford to miss right here.

What Black Friday Deals Will Amazon Have?

We are excited to see discounts across some of the biggest brands in clothing and fitness apparel, laptops and monitors, haircare and beauty products, toys, furniture and many more. 

Here's some of the products we'll be keeping our eye on during Black Friday, and we'll be sourcing all of the latest deals as they go live.

Early Black Friday Lightning Deals on Amazon

Posted Nov. 20, 12:02 p.m. Eastern

Sperry Outdoor Boots: Up to 52% off men, women, and kids

Sperry outdoor rainboot

29-in-1 Smart Bread Machine: $82.71, originally $129.95; 40% claimed

Kitchenarm 29-in-1 smart bread machine

Ends in 11 hours, or when product sold out.

Winter hat, scarf and gloves: $16.99, originally $19.99

Winter hat and gloves set

Men's Waterproof Cold Weather Boots: Up to 44% off

Mens cold weather boots

Alpha Griller Thermometer: $11.89, originally $19.99; 12% claimed

Alpha griller thermometer

Ends in 10 hours, or when product sold out.

Coffee Mug Warmer and Wireless Charger: $79.99, originally $88.99

Mug warmer and wireless charger

Posted Nov. 19, 1:53 p.m. Eastern

Universal Tilt TV Wall Mount: $25.48, originally $9.99; 76% claimed.

Mounting Dream TV Mount

Ends in 6 hours, or when product sold out.

Car Battery Jump Starter: $134.99, originally $199.99; 58% claimed.

Car battery jump starter

Ends in 6 hours, or when product sold out.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug: $16.99, originally $24.99

Kasa smart outdoor plug

Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box: $475.99, originally $598.99; 73% claimed

Hillpig self-cleaning cat litter box

Ends in 5 hours, or when product sold out.

Fitbit Sense 2: $199.95, originally $299.95

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced health

Ergonomic Office Chair: $134.99, originally $199.99; 82% claimed

Ergonomic office chair

Ends in 5 hours, or when product sold out.

5G Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4K Projector: $199.99, originally $389.99; 88% claimed

5G Wi-Fi Projector

Ends in 7 hours, or when product sold out.

Posted 9:23 p.m. Eastern

JBL Clip 4: $44.95, originally $79.95

JBL Clip 4 portable speaker

Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat: $27.57, originally $36.75

Amazon Basics standing mat

Deals ends in 5 hours.

Amazon Basics Hand Weights: $17.35, originally $36.42

Amazon Basics hand weights

Deal ends in 5 hours.

Amazon Basics Eight Pack Hand Towels: $9.01, originally $15.02

Amazon Basics hand towels

Deal ends in 5 hours.

Wireless Charging Station: $23.99, originally $49.99

Wireless charging station

Wind Talk Space Heater: $59.49, originally $89.99

Wind Talk Space Heater

85% claimed. Deal ends in 35 minutes, or when product sold out.

Adjustable Bench: $111.99, originally $239.99

FLYBIRD adjustable bench

95% claimed. Deal ends in 5 hours, or when product sold out.

Electric Heating Pad: $27.99, originally $57.99

Adjustable heating pad

86% claimed. Deal ends in 5 hours, or when product sold out.