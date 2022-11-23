Give your loved one the gift of a healthier gut for Christmas. This juicing machine can provide all of the nutrients and benefits they crave, and it’s on sale for only $45.

Have you been on #juicetok TikTok yet? It’s a side of the app where people share their #juicingtutorials and recipes to entertain viewers. For example, this one is a gut-healing wellness shot.

Do you have a health-conscious loved one who would enjoy taking a super tasty shot of juice every day? If so, you need to check out this juicer that's currently on sale on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

Give the gift of gut health this Christmas

Price: $44.99 with additional $5 coupon on Amazon, originally $65.99

This centrifugal juicer is capable of extracting juice from even the most fibrous fruits and veggies, leaving the pulp out of your drink (which can be a sensory nightmare). While it extracts the juice from the pulp, it claims to leave behind the minerals, vitamins, enzymes, and nutrients, giving it a higher nutritional value than other juicers.

This machine features a three inch feed chute that allows for a much higher juice yield than those with narrower feeders, and its motor gives you highly concentrated results in no time.

Its sleek stainless steel finish and small footprint means it will fit seamlessly in any kitchen without taking up too much counter space. Clean-up is super easy--just put the accessories and attachments in the dishwasher and use a brush to clean the filter.

This juicer is usually priced at about $66, but it’s currently on sale for only $45 once you've added the $5 coupon at checkout. Be sure to grab it while this deal lasts so your friend or family member can enjoy all of its delicious and refreshing benefits this season.

