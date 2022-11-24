Get This 11-in-1 Kitchen Appliance For $70 Off

It seems like there’s a kitchen tool for everything nowadays. Specialized appliances are cool and convenient at first, but after a while, they get ignored. Luckily, this miracle kitchen appliance is incredibly multifunctional.

This versatile appliance is available for $70 off the regular price at Amazon.

This shopper calls this appliance the “Best purchase I've made in a long time:”

“I've made chili with beans, pork tenderloin, a whole chicken a couple of times that looked and tasted better than Sam's, a chicken/rice/vegetables one pot meal, french fries. Bought a turkey today that's thawing in the fridge to cook on Monday. Everything has turned out perfectly!!!!”

This multi-functional Instant Pot is capable of 11-in-1 functionality, giving it the power to replace a handful of kitchen gadgets. It’s capable of air frying, baking, roasting, broiling, slow cooking, dehydrating, toasting, pressure cooking, sauteing, steaming, and warming food. That versatility makes it quick and easy for even the most resistant cook to prepare for holiday dinner.

This Instant Pot comes with two different lids, giving you the power to switch from pressure cooker to air fryer with ease. It’s also equipped with even crisp technology, ensuring that air-fried food is crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside with less oil than conventional frying.

Usually, this powerhouse appliance is priced at $199.95, but it's currently available for a Black Friday deal of $70 off.

