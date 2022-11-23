The Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is Just $35 on Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report currently makes four Fire TV streaming sticks, but one punches above the rest. That’s the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is more costly at $55 and the most feature-filled.

However, that price is no longer an issue as it’s a full 36% off at just $34.99 ahead of Black Friday. And that’s lower than the normal cost of the classic Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Just like any other streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is mostly out of sight, out of mind. It plugs directly into the back of your TV (or the side) via an HDMI port. On the other end you can give it power via the included cable and wall plug.

It’s running Fire TV OS which delivers deep integration with Alexa and everything else under your Amazon account. You’ll also find all the major streaming services here including Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu, Discovery+, and many others.

With a quad-core processor inside with 8GB of RAM, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is plenty fast. Allowing you to breeze through finding apps, making requests, and really completing any action. It’s also a device fit for gaming through Amazon’s Luna Service.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max can produce up to a full-resolution 4K stream with support for standards like Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HDR 10+. And for sound enthusiasts, this does support Dolby Atmos as well.

What about if you don’t currently have a 4K TV? Well, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max will still work just fine and gives you a bit of future-proofing in case you decide to upgrade in the future. If you’re set on a non-4K experience, you can get the standard Fire TV Stick for $19.99 from $39.99.

