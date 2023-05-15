Amazon's Entire Fire TV Streaming Line Is Majorly Discounted for a Little Bit Longer

Whether you have a standard HD TV or a 4K one and want a streaming stick or a box, Amazon’s latest price slashing is worth a look. Currently, nearly the entire family of Fire TV streaming devices is discounted—including several that are down to all-time-low prices.

With any of these products, you plug them into your TV, connect them to Wi-Fi, sign in to Amazon, and you’re off to the races. You can access all the major streaming services and even control them using your voice with Alexa. There isn’t much not to like.

You can see all the devices discounted here, and we’re highlighting our favorites ahead.

At just $35, Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max has never been more affordable. As the top-of-the-line Fire TV Stick, this option still plugs in via the HDMI port on your TV and is loaded with tech for a buttery-smooth, fast experience. It runs Fire OS and can be controlled with the Alexa Voice Remote or by talking to Amazon’s assistant.

It supports one of the latest Wi-Fi standards, Wi-Fi 6, and is 40% more powerful than a standard Fire TV Stick 4K, thanks to a 1.8Ghz Quad-Core GPU. This means navigating the interface will be more fluid, various apps for streaming services will open faster, and you can also game on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

If you have a 4K TV and want a first-class streaming experience, we’d consider the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, especially at this price.

If you don’t need support for Wi-Fi 6 and aren’t planning on gaming using the Amazon Luna streaming service, you’re likely okay with the standard Fire TV Stick 4K. It’s a few bucks cheaper as it is discounted to $31.99 from $49.99 and retains many of the same features. You get a similar Alexa Voice Remote that will let you navigate the interface with a few button presses or can hold the microphone button to ask Alexa for the content you’d like.

The Fire TV Stick is powered by a 1.7Ghz Quad-Core processor and the same Fire OS interface, which gives you access to all the major streaming services. Just remember you’ll need to be signed up and have accounts to access them. You can also pop into other Amazon devices like Ring Video Doorbells or Cameras to view a live feed via this interface.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is $31.99 now and is eligible for free Prime shipping.

Content with your 720p or 1080p HD TV, but have a desire to make it a smart one? Amazon’s standard Fire TV Stick is a very worthwhile option as it gives you access to streaming services, adds in smart home control, and supports full 1080pHD streaming.

As with the other streaming sticks, this plugs into your TVs HDMI port and gets power from an included wall plug. You’ll go through a quick setup and then can download streaming apps like Prime Video, Hulu, or Disney+ for easy viewing. Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa is built-in, which means you can ask for the content you’d like or other topical questions like the weather or even trivia.

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is one of the more unique streaming boxes on the market. Unlike an Apple TV 4K or a Roku Ultra, it doubles as a smart speaker with far-field microphones for hands-free Alexa usage. It’s also the most powerful streaming device in the Fire TV lineup, with an Octa-Core processor split between four 2.2GHz and four 2.0GHz cores. This means apps open very quickly, and the streamer will likely never slow down with any operation.

While the Fire TV Sticks only support wireless connectivity, the Cube pairs Wi-Fi 6E support with an Ethernet port. This way, you can hardwire for a more robust connection if you choose so. The Cube also comes paired with an Alexa Voice Remote, though you can ask for the content you’d like or even turn the TV on via the assistant. It’s similar to the Amazon-made Fire TV Omni series, which offers hands-free control.

Best of all, though, the Fire TV Cube is at the lowest price ever—$124.99—right now at Amazon (AMZN) .

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.