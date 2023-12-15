Amazon is selling its most popular Fire TV Omni televisions for less than Black Friday prices

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Electronics like TVs are known to go on deep sales for shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day, but those aren’t the only days you can score substantial discounts.

Even today, just a few days before Christmas, Amazon is delivering prices that beat Black Friday discounts on the Fire TV Omni lineup. Specifically, the 65-inch is $220 off at just $580 , and the 55-inch is $170 off at just $430 —both setting new all-time low prices.

Sweetening the deal is that Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED boasts a full 4K resolution picture and a ton of smart features like deep integration with Alexa. It can even showcase works of art, like Samsung’s Frame TV, when powered off and offers easy access to major streaming services out of the box.

Of course, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll score free, fast shipping, and all Fire TV Omni QLED sizes will arrive before Christmas. Take about an incredible present.

Our Pick: 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED, $580 (was $800) at Amazon

At a full 28% off, the 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED will immediately be the star of your home entertainment setup.

It offers the same feature list as the larger 75-inch and smaller 43- , 50- , and 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLEDs, with a super-sleek design. Once turned on, the screen offers crisp, rich details and vibrant pops of color that make any visual a joy to watch. That goes for a Prime Video original , a reality show on Peacock , or truly any content from a bevy of services. As the name suggests, the Fire TV Omni QLED has the brains of a Fire TV Stick built in.

You can control it all with the included remote or go fully hands-free by just asking Alexa for what you’d like to watch.

The Fire TV interface is on par with competing ones from Samsung or Google, and all of the major streaming services offer applications to stream here easily. It also integrates with smart home gadgets like a Blink Camera or Ring Video Doorbell, and you can even game through a service like Amazon Luna.

You can also expect regular updates, which bring new features and an even larger library of artwork to showcase. All of the artwork is free, unlike other TVs that require a subscription.

In our eyes, the 28% discount on the 65-inch is the best savings out of the entire lineup, but you can also consider the additional sizes if they better fit your needs. We’d also recommend signing up for a Prime membership to score the fast, hassle-free delivery.