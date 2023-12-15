Amazon is selling its most popular Fire TV Omni televisions for less than Black Friday prices

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Electronics like TVs are known to go on deep sales for shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day, but those aren’t the only days you can score substantial discounts.
Even today, just a few days before Christmas, Amazon is delivering prices that beat Black Friday discounts on the Fire TV Omni lineup. Specifically, the
Sweetening the deal is that Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED boasts a full 4K resolution picture and a ton of smart features like deep integration with Alexa. It can even showcase works of art, like Samsung’s Frame TV, when powered off and offers easy access to major streaming services out of the box.
Of course, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll score free, fast shipping, and all Fire TV Omni QLED sizes will arrive before Christmas. Take about an incredible present.
Our Pick: 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED, $580 (was $800) at
Amazon
At a full 28% off, the
It offers the same feature list as the
You can control it all with the included remote or go fully hands-free by just asking Alexa for what you’d like to watch.
The Fire TV interface is on par with competing ones from Samsung or Google, and all of the major streaming services offer applications to stream here easily. It also integrates with smart home gadgets like a Blink Camera or Ring Video Doorbell, and you can even game through a service like Amazon Luna.
You can also expect regular updates, which bring new features and an even larger library of artwork to showcase. All of the artwork is free, unlike other TVs that require a subscription.
In our eyes, the 28% discount on the 65-inch is the best savings out of the entire lineup, but you can also consider the additional sizes if they better fit your needs. We’d also recommend signing up for a Prime membership to score the fast, hassle-free delivery.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.