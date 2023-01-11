Amazon's Fire TV Sticks And Fire TV Cube Are Seeing Fresh Discounts

Regardless of what you're seeking to binge watch, a Fire TV Stick or Cube is a seamless way to get all of that onto the big screen.

Amazon’s current family of Fire TV streamers is made up of five devices and all of them are seeing discounts. Including the first sale on the latest Fire TV Cube which debuted in the Fall of 2022.

We’re highlighting our top picks ahead, but you can see the full line here.

For most folks, the Fire TV Stick 4K is likely the best bet. It’s still a compact streamer that plugs directly into the HDMI port on the back of the TV and supports up to a full 4K resolution. If you haven’t upgraded to a 4K TV as of yet, it will work just fine with any TV that features an HDMI port. The Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ visual standards along with Dolby Atmos audio.

More importantly though is the Fire TV interface which features apps for all the major streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount, Prime Video, and YouTube are here among many others. The streaming stick comes bundled with an Alexa Voice Remote complete with TV controls as well.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report finally delivered an update to the Fire TV Cube this past fall and it’s a pretty significant one. For starters, the design is refreshed with a mesh outer shell that pushes the plastic from the previous generation to the side. Inside is a 2.0Ghz octa-core processor which makes it faster to navigate the interface and quicker to open various apps.

With built-in speakers and far-field microphones, this is really a Fire TV Cube mixed with an Echo, as you can ask Alexa for anything hands-free. From topical questions to controlling your smart home, but also specific to Fire TV asks. Meaning you can ask Alexa to turn on the TV and for the show you want to watch, or even to adjust the volume.

Included in the box is an Alexa Voice Remote, complete with batteries to power it, but you will need to bring your own HDMI cable to connect this to your TV.

