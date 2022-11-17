No it’s not Black Friday just yet, but the deals are already flowing like a waterfall that’s been around for ages. And Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is joining in on the party with discounts for every Echo Show—aka a smart display powered by Alexa—currently in their device lineup.

That means a smart display for as low as $34.99 and over 30% off the flagship Echo Show 10 or Echo Show 15. You can use these smart displays to control your smart home, connect with family or friends, playback content like music or videos, and even use them as digital photo screens.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

No, I'm not going to bury this terrific deal. You can get an Echo Show 5, the most recent 2021 release, for just $34.99. That’s a full 59% off for what might be the perfect smart display for a nightstand or even a desk. It produces surprisingly good audio from a single 1.65-inch built-in speaker and via far field microphones you can ask Alexa for really any request.

There is also a front-facing camera, but with it on your nightstand, you can close the shutter and it will electrically disconnect. For $34.99 though, the Echo Show 5 is a great way to start your smart home or to easily expand it without breaking the bank.

You can also bundle the Show 5 with a Blink Mini indoor security camera for $49.99. That’s a 58% discount off the $119.98 for a total savings of $69.99.

If you’d like a bigger screen fit for streaming video or just intend on using the Echo Show for mostly music playback, the Echo Show 8 is well worth a look. It’s better for both with a larger 8-inch HD display and produces clearer, richer audio through custom speakers with a passive bass radiator. The audio experience here is on-par with an Echo Show 10 or a 4th Gen Echo speaker.

Currently on Amazon the Echo Show 8 is $60 off at just $69.99 in Charcoal or Glacier White. Amazon is also discounting the Show 8 with a Blink Mini camera bundle to $84.99 from $164.98.

Big fan of cool technology? Well, then the Echo Show 10 is likely for you as thanks to a base with a motor in it the screen can rotate to always be in front of you. Well, sort of. The base can rotate in a circle of 180-degrees and uses the onboard camera to have it positioned properly within your line of sight. This way if you’re on a video call and walking around, you’ll be able to see whom you’re speaking with … and they’ll see you.

Aside from this though, it’s a classic larger screened smart display. You can choose from widgets for easy access to information, stream a movie or show from Prime Video, or ask Alexa really any question. The Echo Show 10 sounds terrific and can easily fill a room, or rooms, with audio.

Ahead of Black Friday it’s returned to the previous lowest price ever of $169.99--a 32% discount from the $249.99 MSRP.

Amazon

Craving a return to the days of mini kitchen TVs? The Echo Show 15 is a modern-day kitchen day TV as it’s a smart display that can be hung on the wall in either a vertical or horizontal orientation. You can also prop it up with a sold-separately stand or even mount it under a cabinet. But the idea here is that the Show 15 can be a message-board of shots with different household members leaving sticky notes, setting reminders, or customizing the widget layout over particular needs.

And coming later this year, the Fire TV experience will be arriving to really make the Show 15 a mini TV. This way you can stream more content directly to this large smart display. And with a 15.6-inch display, this is the largest Echo Show in the lineup.

Like the Show 10, the Show 15 has returned to the previous all-time-low price of $169.99.

Just the Kids Edition of the Echo Dot or a Fire Tablet, there is also an Echo Show 5 Kids. And the idea here is that it’s an Echo Show 5 in a fun shade, here it’s a yellow-green Chameleon, with a year of Amazon Kids+ included for free. And this provides access to games, videos, books, and more that is all content-safe for children. Additionally, you can customize the whole experience with parental controls.

The Show 5 Kids on its own is discounted to $39.99 from $94.99, but you can also pair it with the colorful Echo Glow for $50.99. That’s 59% savings from the $124.98 MSRP for the bundle.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.